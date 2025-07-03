Doctors Without Borders report recorded mass violence against civilians in Sudan

According to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the long-standing civil war in Sudan has led to widespread ethnically motivated acts of violence. A report published on Thursday documented systematic violence, indiscriminate and deliberate killings of civilians, sexual violence, and abductions.

Mass atrocities are occurring in Sudan, warns Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in a report published today titled "Besieged, Under Attack, Starving."

The document reports systematic violence, indiscriminate and deliberate killings of civilians, looting, burning of civilian buildings, sexual violence, and abductions. The region around Al-Fashir is of particular concern.

In April, an estimated 400,000 people fled catastrophic conditions within three weeks after a new offensive by the RSF (Sudanese paramilitary organization, which was subordinate to the country's government until 2023).

The RSF specifically targeted areas where non-Arab communities, such as the African ethnic group Zaghawa, typically reside.

No one could leave Al-Fashir if they said they were Zaghawa - sources quote one refugee woman.

A significant portion of the residents of the Samsam refugee camp in North Darfur found refuge in Al-Fashir, where they have since been trapped, denied humanitarian aid. There, they face further violence.

According to MSF, tens of thousands of people have fled further to Tawila, about 60 kilometers away, or across the border to Chad. Doctors Without Borders teams have provided medical assistance to hundreds of survivors.

Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies signed an agreement to form a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

