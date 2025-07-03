Doctors Without Borders report recorded mass violence against civilians in Sudan

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 14984 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 52320 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 53605 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 54871 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 73837 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 96940 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 63124 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 60941 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40955 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29679 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense planJuly 3, 09:55 AM • 138651 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FTJuly 3, 10:48 AM • 67174 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from officeJuly 3, 10:55 AM • 92444 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 107332 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 60893 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 44908 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 50154 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 49939 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 61286 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 107744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 84966 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 66656 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 72866 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 78399 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 131918 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Doctors Without Borders report recorded mass violence against civilians in Sudan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 541 views

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported mass ethnically motivated acts of violence in Sudan, including killings, sexual violence, and abductions. The region around Al-Fashir was particularly affected, where thousands of people were forced to flee.

Doctors Without Borders report recorded mass violence against civilians in Sudan

According to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the long-standing civil war in Sudan has led to widespread ethnically motivated acts of violence. A report published on Thursday documented systematic violence, indiscriminate and deliberate killings of civilians, sexual violence, and abductions.

UNN reports this with reference to MSF medical and humanitarian.

Details

Mass atrocities are occurring in Sudan, warns Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in a report published today titled "Besieged, Under Attack, Starving."

The document reports systematic violence, indiscriminate and deliberate killings of civilians, looting, burning of civilian buildings, sexual violence, and abductions. The region around Al-Fashir is of particular concern.

In April, an estimated 400,000 people fled catastrophic conditions within three weeks after a new offensive by the RSF (Sudanese paramilitary organization, which was subordinate to the country's government until 2023).

The RSF specifically targeted areas where non-Arab communities, such as the African ethnic group Zaghawa, typically reside.

No one could leave Al-Fashir if they said they were Zaghawa

- sources quote one refugee woman.

A significant portion of the residents of the Samsam refugee camp in North Darfur found refuge in Al-Fashir, where they have since been trapped, denied humanitarian aid. There, they face further violence.

According to MSF, tens of thousands of people have fled further to Tawila, about 60 kilometers away, or across the border to Chad. Doctors Without Borders teams have provided medical assistance to hundreds of survivors.

Recall

Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies signed an agreement to form a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan24.06.25, 19:14 • 4017 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Chad
Sudan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9