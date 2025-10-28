Mass extrajudicial executions are taking place in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, captured by militants - media

$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
09:42 AM • 23730 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:30 AM • 19571 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19288 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
09:16 AM • 18059 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15321 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35979 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28536 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support
October 28, 07:51 AM • 11490 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
October 28, 08:22 AM • 25657 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM • 21360 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police
October 28, 10:32 AM • 9686 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
12:22 PM • 9496 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
12:22 PM • 9986 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM • 21610 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:42 AM • 23740 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35985 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28539 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
01:18 PM • 3236 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
12:53 PM • 3286 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
October 28, 08:22 AM • 25831 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35981 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
October 27, 07:31 PM • 36292 views
Mass extrajudicial executions are taking place in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, captured by militants - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Reports of ethnically motivated mass killings are emerging from Sudan's Al-Fashir after the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city in Darfur. Yale University's laboratory has found evidence supporting alleged mass killings and ethnic cleansing of non-Arab communities.

Mass extrajudicial executions are taking place in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, captured by militants - media

In Sudan, reports of ethnically motivated mass killings and other crimes are emerging from Al-Fasher after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took control of the city in the western Darfur region last week, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

Details

A video released by local activists shows a militant shooting a group of unarmed civilians sitting on the ground at close range.

Various videos shared by pro-democracy activists allegedly show dozens of people lying dead on the ground next to burned vehicles. The video has not been verified.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Joint Forces, allied with the Sudanese army, accused the Rapid Support Forces of executing more than 2,000 unarmed civilians in recent days.

The claim could not be verified, but the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, which monitors the war in Sudan using open-source intelligence and satellite imagery, said on Monday that it had found evidence supporting alleged mass killings by the Rapid Support Forces.

On Tuesday, the Yale lab said the city was "likely undergoing a systematic and deliberate process of ethnic cleansing of indigenous non-Arab Fur, Zaghawa, and Berti communities through forced displacement and extrajudicial executions." This included, allegedly, "door-to-door city clearing operations," the report said.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Sunday that they had seized control of the main army base in the city and issued a statement saying they had "extended control over the city of El Fasher from the clutches of mercenaries and militias."

Drone attack in Sudan jeopardizes reopening of Khartoum airport21.10.25, 15:17 • 2757 views

Sudan's army commander-in-chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Monday that his troops had withdrawn from El Fasher "to a safer place," acknowledging the loss of the city.

The Rapid Support Forces have been fighting a bloody civil war with the army since April 2023 after a power struggle between the two sides. The fighting has killed more than 150,000 people and displaced more than 14 million.

In recent weeks, fears have grown for the safety of tens of thousands of civilians trapped in the city by an 18-month siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk said on Monday that there was a growing risk of "ethnically motivated violations and atrocities" in El Fasher. His office said it was "receiving numerous disturbing reports that the Rapid Support Forces are committing atrocities, including extrajudicial executions."

The UN Human Rights Office reported receiving reports of "extrajudicial executions of civilians attempting to flee, with signs of ethnic motivation in the killings," as well as videos showing "dozens of unarmed men being shot or lying dead, surrounded by RSF fighters who accuse them of being Sudanese army fighters."

News agencies were unable to contact civilians in the city, where, according to the Sudanese Journalists' Syndicate, communications, including satellite networks, had been cut off due to media blackouts.

Addition

After an 18-month siege, the strategic city of Al-Fasher in the Darfur region fell under the control of the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF). Amid reports of mass civilian killings, ethnic violence, and a humanitarian catastrophe, Sudan is experiencing one of the most tragic episodes of its civil war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

