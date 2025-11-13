War in Sudan: Paramilitary forces expand offensive to the east, violence escalates – Media

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), fighting against the Sudanese army, have begun an advance eastward after taking control of most of Darfur last month. The escalation threatens a new stage of the civil war, which has already caused ethnic massacres, mass displacement of civilians, and drawn foreign states into the conflict. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

After capturing the city of Al-Fashir, the RSF launched an offensive in the Kordofan region, a strategic corridor between the country's western and eastern territories. Last week, they took control of the city of Bara, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee. According to the International Organization for Migration, up to 50,000 people have been displaced from this area alone.

Witnesses report executions and attacks on civilians, whom the militants accused of supporting the army.

They said you were celebrating with the army... we have to kill you — said one of the rescued, Khalil, to Reuters.

The Sudanese army refused to join a US-proposed truce, despite international outrage over reports of mass killings in Darfur. The RSF stated that they would continue to attack any army positions: "Any place where the army is present is a legitimate target."

Currently, fighting is approaching the capital of North Kordofan – the city of El Obeid, and in the south, in Kadugli and Al-Dalanji, army units are surrounded. Activists warn: if the fighting is not stopped, Sudan could finally split.

