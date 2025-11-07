Shot in the streets and crushed people with vehicles: witnesses describe the massacre in Al-Fashir

In the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, which was captured by the Rapid Support Forces on October 26, civilians are being massively executed, with drones used for attacks, and there are also reports of people being killed by heavy equipment. Reuters spoke with witnesses who fled the city to tell about the violence happening there, UNN reports.

Details

According to people who left Al-Fashir, during the capture of the city, the Rapid Support Forces shelled civilians and ran them over with their vehicles.

Young people, old people, children - they ran them over - said a witness who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, speaking by phone from Tawila.

Some civilians were abducted by Republican Security Forces fighters, he said.

Another eyewitness, Mubarak, noted that fighters entered houses and killed people in residential areas:

Fifty or sixty people on one street... they kill them bang, bang, bang. Then they go to the next street and again bang, bang, bang. That's the kind of massacre I saw in front of me - he said.

According to him, drones attacked any gatherings of people, and wounded or elderly residents who could not escape died in their homes.

According to the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab, satellite images showed sites resembling mass graves in several areas of Al-Fashir. Signs of body movement and blocking of the main exit from the city were also recorded.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk stated that traumatized civilians remain trapped in the city.

I fear that horrific atrocities such as extrajudicial executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing - he noted.

Despite statements about agreements on a humanitarian ceasefire, fighting continues in Sudan. Witnesses who managed to escape Al-Fashir describe dangerous escape routes, abductions, and checks by militants. According to one woman who fled with four grandchildren, she saw civilians "beaten to death."

Recall

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan accepted the offer of the US and Arab states for a humanitarian ceasefire and are ready for negotiations. This comes after their capture of Al-Fashir and accusations of killing civilians.