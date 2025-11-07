Shot in the streets and crushed people with vehicles: witnesses describe the massacre in Al-Fashir

ukenru
03:49 PM • 1282 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5272 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9390 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13172 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15810 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35777 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34331 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37482 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29036 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30182 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24659 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21148 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28228 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16507 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 12223 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5254 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9374 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13167 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9842 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35774 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 9544 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16699 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28439 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21340 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24842 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Heating
Mi-8

Shot in the streets and crushed people with vehicles: witnesses describe the massacre in Al-Fashir

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The Rapid Support Forces are carrying out mass executions of civilians in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, using drones and heavy equipment. Witnesses report shelling, people being run over by vehicles, and killings in homes, while satellite images show mass graves.

Shot in the streets and crushed people with vehicles: witnesses describe the massacre in Al-Fashir

In the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, which was captured by the Rapid Support Forces on October 26, civilians are being massively executed, with drones used for attacks, and there are also reports of people being killed by heavy equipment. Reuters spoke with witnesses who fled the city to tell about the violence happening there, UNN reports.

Details

According to people who left Al-Fashir, during the capture of the city, the Rapid Support Forces shelled civilians and ran them over with their vehicles.

Young people, old people, children - they ran them over

 - said a witness who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, speaking by phone from Tawila.

Some civilians were abducted by Republican Security Forces fighters, he said.

Another eyewitness, Mubarak, noted that fighters entered houses and killed people in residential areas:

Fifty or sixty people on one street... they kill them bang, bang, bang. Then they go to the next street and again bang, bang, bang. That's the kind of massacre I saw in front of me

- he said.

According to him, drones attacked any gatherings of people, and wounded or elderly residents who could not escape died in their homes.

According to the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab, satellite images showed sites resembling mass graves in several areas of Al-Fashir. Signs of body movement and blocking of the main exit from the city were also recorded.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk stated that traumatized civilians remain trapped in the city.

I fear that horrific atrocities such as extrajudicial executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing

- he noted.

Despite statements about agreements on a humanitarian ceasefire, fighting continues in Sudan. Witnesses who managed to escape Al-Fashir describe dangerous escape routes, abductions, and checks by militants. According to one woman who fled with four grandchildren, she saw civilians "beaten to death."

Recall

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan accepted the offer of the US and Arab states for a humanitarian ceasefire and are ready for negotiations. This comes after their capture of Al-Fashir and accusations of killing civilians.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Yale University
Reuters
Volker Türk
United Nations
United States
Sudan