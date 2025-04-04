Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.
In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018
The Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine explained how to cope with emotional experiences during the celebration in the context of war. Practical advice and contacts of psychological support hotlines are provided.
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Sudan have started in Switzerland, but without representatives of the army.
At least 40 migrants died after a boat fire off the northern coast of Haiti. The cause could be the lighting of candles during a ritual, which led to the ignition of barrels of gasoline.
An electronic map of services for war veterans and their families has been launched in Ukraine to help them find services offered by the state and various organizations across the country.
More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.
More than 300 people have died as a result of devastating floods that swept through several provinces of Afghanistan, destroying thousands of homes and complicating rescue operations.
Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, visited Ukraine and signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, support economic recovery, and strengthen migration and border management.
In 2023, illegal actions with payment cards resulted in losses of UAH 833 million, which is 73% more than in 2022, with 272,000 fraudulent transactions and an average loss of UAH 3,065 per transaction.
Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.
Svitlana Kutsa, a lyceum director and city council member who is an ally of Groysman, is accused of storing humanitarian aid intended for displaced people in a school gym for political gain.
The Ministry of Reintegration, IOM, and regional military administrations signed memorandums to provide housing for about 6,000 war-affected people through the construction of 2,000 apartments at the expense of €72. 1 million allocated by Germany.
A pain treatment and rehabilitation center, Prometheus, has opened in Vinnytsia, providing free assistance to the Ukrainian military using modern equipment and VR technologies.
Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv RMA, explains the reasons for rejecting some tender proposals.