International Organization for Migration

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1754 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10225 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53310 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193972 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112370 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373253 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299070 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212091 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243302 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254666 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114649 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373253 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299070 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9472 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33639 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61010 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47128 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117483 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

International Organization for Migration

News by theme

After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.

News of the World • February 18, 12:37 PM • 20834 views

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2024 increased by 25%

In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018

News of the World • January 1, 02:15 PM • 24113 views

Is it appropriate to celebrate the holidays during the war

The Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine explained how to cope with emotional experiences during the celebration in the context of war. Practical advice and contacts of psychological support hotlines are provided.

Society • December 25, 10:11 AM • 18965 views

Peace talks on the war in Sudan are open, but with only one party - the media

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Sudan have started in Switzerland, but without representatives of the army.

News of the World • August 14, 02:15 PM • 21646 views

40 migrants die in a boat fire off the coast of Haiti

At least 40 migrants died after a boat fire off the northern coast of Haiti. The cause could be the lighting of candles during a ritual, which led to the ignition of barrels of gasoline.

News of the World • July 20, 06:51 AM • 21237 views

A new service has been created in Ukraine: an e-card of services for war veterans

An electronic map of services for war veterans and their families has been launched in Ukraine to help them find services offered by the state and various organizations across the country.

Society • June 18, 11:55 AM • 38880 views

Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.

News of the World • May 26, 11:24 AM • 23874 views

More than 300 people killed by devastating floods in Afghanistan

More than 300 people have died as a result of devastating floods that swept through several provinces of Afghanistan, destroying thousands of homes and complicating rescue operations.

Society • May 12, 04:10 AM • 32206 views

Amy Pope in Ukraine: IOM Director General signs cooperation agreements on economic recovery and migration management

Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, visited Ukraine and signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, support economic recovery, and strengthen migration and border management.

Economy • April 10, 06:04 PM • 103803 views

The number of payment card frauds increased in 2023: the most common scams

In 2023, illegal actions with payment cards resulted in losses of UAH 833 million, which is 73% more than in 2022, with 272,000 fraudulent transactions and an average loss of UAH 3,065 per transaction.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 02:14 PM • 25543 views

The Ministry of Reintegration warns: fraudsters create fake links to receive financial assistance from the UN

Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.

Society • April 1, 03:46 PM • 23424 views

Groysman's associate accused of hiding humanitarian aid in school gym: details

Svitlana Kutsa, a lyceum director and city council member who is an ally of Groysman, is accused of storing humanitarian aid intended for displaced people in a school gym for political gain.

Society • March 12, 09:24 AM • 374564 views

Ukraine will build 2,000 apartments for war victims at the expense of 72.1 million euros allocated by Germany

The Ministry of Reintegration, IOM, and regional military administrations signed memorandums to provide housing for about 6,000 war-affected people through the construction of 2,000 apartments at the expense of €72. 1 million allocated by Germany.

Society • February 16, 09:59 PM • 50795 views

Free of charge for military: Prometheus pain treatment and rehabilitation center opened in Vinnytsia

A pain treatment and rehabilitation center, Prometheus, has opened in Vinnytsia, providing free assistance to the Ukrainian military using modern equipment and VR technologies.

Society • February 7, 11:40 AM • 24281 views
Exclusive

Reconstruction of Kyiv region: Ruslan Kravchenko explained the reasons for rejection of some tender proposals

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv RMA, explains the reasons for rejecting some tender proposals.

War • January 30, 07:05 AM • 131895 views