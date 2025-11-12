Shipwreck off the coast of Libya, over 40 people dead or missing

As a result of a boat accident off the coast of Libya, the fate of 40 people remains unknown, according to the UN. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported today that 42 people are missing and presumed dead, UNN reports.

Details

A new tragedy occurred in the central Mediterranean: an inflatable boat carrying migrants from Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon, and Nigeria capsized. The accident happened off the coast of Libya, near the Al-Bouri oil field.

The vessel departed from Zuwara on November 3 at approximately 3:00 AM, carrying 49 migrants and refugees, including 47 men and two women. After approximately six hours of sailing, high waves and engine failure caused the dinghy to capsize, resulting in all passengers falling into the sea.

Seven people were rescued after drifting at sea for six days.

Hundreds of people have already died this year attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya. The central Mediterranean route is considered one of the most dangerous refugee routes in the world.

