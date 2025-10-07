Boat with migrants sinks off the coast of Greece: at least 4 dead – Reuters

A boat carrying more than three dozen migrants sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. At least four people died, and the rest were rescued. This was reported by Reuters, citing the Greek coast guard, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the vessel sank for unknown reasons near the coast of Greece. A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway at the scene, involving three ships and a helicopter.

Turkish fishermen caught an unknown sea drone with explosives: all ships were evacuated from the fishing harbor

On the south of the island, rescuers found 34 migrants alive, and in the sea - the bodies of four dead. According to preliminary estimates, there were 38 people on board.

The causes of the tragedy are currently being investigated.

Greece, once the epicenter of the 2015-2016 migration crisis, has recently faced a renewed increase in the flow of migrants from North Africa. The country's authorities have strengthened control over sea routes, particularly around the islands of Crete and Gavdos.

Million-dollar yacht sinks off Turkey during maiden voyage: passengers jumped into open sea