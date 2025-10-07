$41.340.11
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10101 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12726 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35574 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41948 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70737 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58773 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56442 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103078 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36748 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Boat with migrants sinks off the coast of Greece: at least 4 dead – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

A boat with 38 migrants sank off the Greek island of Lesbos. 34 people were rescued, four died, the causes of the tragedy are being investigated.

Boat with migrants sinks off the coast of Greece: at least 4 dead – Reuters

A boat carrying more than three dozen migrants sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. At least four people died, and the rest were rescued. This was reported by Reuters, citing the Greek coast guard, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the vessel sank for unknown reasons near the coast of Greece. A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway at the scene, involving three ships and a helicopter.

Turkish fishermen caught an unknown sea drone with explosives: all ships were evacuated from the fishing harbor30.09.25, 14:09 • 3081 view

On the south of the island, rescuers found 34 migrants alive, and in the sea - the bodies of four dead. According to preliminary estimates, there were 38 people on board.

The causes of the tragedy are currently being investigated.

Greece, once the epicenter of the 2015-2016 migration crisis, has recently faced a renewed increase in the flow of migrants from North Africa. The country's authorities have strengthened control over sea routes, particularly around the islands of Crete and Gavdos.

Million-dollar yacht sinks off Turkey during maiden voyage: passengers jumped into open sea04.09.25, 14:56 • 5234 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Greece
Turkey