11:14 AM • 3696 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 18454 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 36623 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 20739 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 20295 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 19890 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 19721 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22516 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64636 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136583 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Turkish fishermen caught an unknown sea drone with explosives: all ships were evacuated from the fishing harbor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

300 kg of explosives were found inside the drone, after which it was towed to a safe area.

Turkish fishermen caught an unknown sea drone with explosives: all ships were evacuated from the fishing harbor

Off the coast of the Turkish city of Trabzon, fishermen discovered an unmanned marine vehicle of unknown origin. It was towed to shore and checked for a bomb. 300 kg of explosives were found inside. This is reported by UNN with reference to Milliyet.

Details

Off the coast of Akçakale, an object appeared on our boat's radar from a distance of 800 meters... Then we informed the coast guard, lifted the sunken boat onto our ship, and delivered it to the Yoroz fishing port. We handed it over to the coast guard. When we first saw it, we thought it was a fiberglass fishing boat. At that moment, we thought there might be something inside…

- said the owner of the Bozokoğlu fishing farm, referring to the bomb.

There were no problems, but what we did was wrong. We should have called the teams to sea and intervened. Due to weather conditions, we said: we will pull it out ourselves, instead of handing it over to the coast guard. It turned out to be 300 kilograms of explosive. We regretted it, but it was too late. God protected us. We pulled it ashore and handed it over to the teams. From that moment, they ordered all ships in the fishing harbor to be evacuated. Then we continued our fishing operations. In the morning, we heard that there was a bomb inside.

- he added.

As the publication indicates, the unmanned marine vehicle, which may have been loaded with a bomb, was towed to a safe area. Specialized SAT teams also conducted inspections in the area.

The publication links this to the fact that this apparatus, similar to the "Wasp" and "Snapper" kamikaze-type unmanned marine vehicles supplied by Great Britain to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the Black Sea, was designed to support Ukraine's effective operations against the Russian fleet.

Meanwhile, the moment when fishermen towed the unmanned marine vehicle, tied to a rope, to the port with their boats, was captured on mobile phone cameras.

The Trabzon Governor's Office issued a written statement regarding the unmanned marine vehicle found by fishermen.

An object, believed to be of foreign origin, got caught in the net of our fishermen who were fishing off the coast of Yoroz harbor in the Çarşıbaşı district of Trabzon province. The object in question was brought to the port, and the necessary security measures were taken. The scene was reported to the Naval Forces Command (SAS) teams and other security units. The object in question was securely fixed for inspection by expert teams, and a detailed technical inspection and investigation are currently underway. Our citizens are strongly requested to report to the security units without taking any action if they encounter a similar situation.

- the statement said.

Romania detects another Russian drone: fragments found in Danube Delta29.09.25, 16:27 • 2914 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine