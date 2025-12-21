Great Britain has cut funding aimed at countering Russian propaganda in the Western Balkans, where Russia is accused of sowing discord and destabilization, from £40 million last year to £24 million for 2025-26. This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this includes funding for the Integrated Security Fund (ISF), which aims to combat the highest priority threats to the UK's national security at home and abroad.

The publication indicates that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently called the Western Balkans region, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia, "Europe's testing ground – a place where the security of our continent is being tested." At the same time, last year, ISF funds were partly used to counter and respond to malicious cyberattacks in the region, as well as to strengthen democratic institutions and independent media.

The UK government's funding cuts appear to be a consequence of Starmer's policy of reducing official development assistance to low- and middle-income countries. - the article says.

At the same time, the British government does not believe that the reduction in aid to the Western Balkans will affect the security of this region and reduce Britain's presence.

"The figures in the report reflect only one part of the UK's overall investment in the Western Balkans on issues such as organized crime and hostile state activity. The ISF is designed to adapt to the latest national security priorities and often funds short-term projects, which means that spending decisions naturally change over time," the Kingdom's government noted.

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that his country will not participate in the meeting of EU leaders with their counterparts from the Western Balkans. This is Vučić's personal decision, who claims to be protecting the interests of Serbia, which has made little progress in its bid to join the EU.

