Britain confirmed its readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia - The Guardian

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed his readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine if hostilities cease. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The head of the British government held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed the ongoing work of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine if active hostilities cease.

Great Britain is ready to send troops to defend Kyiv if hostilities cease, a spokesman for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said.

Downing Street 10 also noted: Ukraine can count on the support of Great Britain during further negotiations. The British Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine hope for a speedy resumption of negotiations.

Starmer welcomes progress in Geneva talks, but London warns of "unresolved issues"