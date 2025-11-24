Starmer welcomes progress in Geneva talks, but London warns of "unresolved issues"

Great Britain positively assessed the results of the next round of peace talks in Geneva. Downing Street stated that Keir Starmer welcomes "significant progress" but warns that key issues still remain open. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

A Downing Street spokesperson said that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the "significant progress" made during yesterday's talks on ending the war in Ukraine. At the same time, London emphasized that there are still "unresolved issues" that need to be addressed.

Part. The Ukrainian delegation is already returning from Geneva - Zelenskyy

When asked by journalists about the possible deployment of British troops to ensure the implementation of a future agreement, the spokesperson refused to make any assumptions, emphasizing that the government would not "pre-empt" the current negotiations.

The government also reacted to Donald Trump's desire to conclude a deal by Thursday. Downing Street hinted that the assessments of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke of longer terms, might turn out to be more realistic.

The main thing is that progress is being made, and negotiations are ongoing

— added the spokesperson.

Part. "Peace in Ukraine will not happen overnight" - German Chancellor called on Europe to maintain unity in its approach to the peace plan

Russia constantly pretends to be serious about peace, but its actions never justify its words

— stated London, commenting on the Kremlin's position.

Downing Street also confirmed the participation of UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in the Geneva talks on updating the American peace plan.

Part. Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good might be happening"