01:55 PM • 1226 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11312 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10580 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17430 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13441 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18776 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11983 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27768 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48472 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Tags
Authors
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
12:39 PM • 11312 views
Romania detects another Russian drone: fragments found in Danube Delta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Romanian authorities found drone fragments in the area of the Sontea Noua canal in Tulcea County. This is at least the 20th case of Russian drones falling on Romanian territory.

Romania detects another Russian drone: fragments found in Danube Delta

Romanian authorities have discovered drone fragments in the area of the Sontea Nouă canal in Tulcea County, in northern Dobruja, above the lower Danube. This is reported by UNN with reference to Digi 24.

Details

Drone fragments have been discovered on the territory of Romania. Parts of the aircraft were found in the area of the Sontea Nouă canal, in Tulcea County. Specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the Border Police are conducting investigations on site; it is indicated that the fragments will be collected for examination.

Romanian media noted that, according to statistics, at least 20 cases of Russian drone crashes have been recorded on Romanian territory. In particular, a case on Vadu beach in Constanța is mentioned.

Recall

In early September of this year, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed two Russian UAVs that entered the country's airspace.

Recently, Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced the completion of the development of the methodological framework for applying legislation regarding the shooting down of drones and manned military aircraft that violate the country's national airspace.

Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, but most were shot down by the Ukrainian side - Zelenskyy27.09.25, 17:31 • 4956 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Romania