Romania detects another Russian drone: fragments found in Danube Delta

Romanian authorities have discovered drone fragments in the area of the Sontea Nouă canal in Tulcea County, in northern Dobruja, above the lower Danube. This is reported by UNN with reference to Digi 24.

Details

Drone fragments have been discovered on the territory of Romania. Parts of the aircraft were found in the area of the Sontea Nouă canal, in Tulcea County. Specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the Border Police are conducting investigations on site; it is indicated that the fragments will be collected for examination.

Romanian media noted that, according to statistics, at least 20 cases of Russian drone crashes have been recorded on Romanian territory. In particular, a case on Vadu beach in Constanța is mentioned.

Recall

In early September of this year, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed two Russian UAVs that entered the country's airspace.

Recently, Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced the completion of the development of the methodological framework for applying legislation regarding the shooting down of drones and manned military aircraft that violate the country's national airspace.

