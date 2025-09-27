Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, but most were shot down by the Ukrainian side - Zelenskyy

92 drones flew towards Poland, but 19 reached it. The rest were shot down by Ukrainian military, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing, writes UNN.

92 drones flew to Poland. We shot down almost all of them. 19 reached them. We shot them down on the territory of Ukraine. We can say that they were flying towards us, but we saw the directions. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also added that four drones were shot down by the Polish side.

Four were shot down by the Poles. I am not comparing our forces. We are at war, they are not at war. The Poles supported Ukraine and we are ready to teach the Poles what we know. - Zelenskyy added.

Addition

NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate airspace, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios, which he gave on Wednesday evening in New York before leaving the UN General Assembly for Kyiv.

Diplomats from Great Britain, France, and Germany warned the Kremlin that NATO is ready to respond to further violations of its airspace, including by shooting down Russian aircraft.