Million-dollar yacht sinks off Turkey during maiden voyage: passengers jumped into open sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Dolce Vento yacht, worth almost 1 million dollars, sank off the coast of Turkey 15 minutes after its maiden voyage. The owner, captain, and two crew members were rescued; the causes of the incident are being investigated.

Million-dollar yacht sinks off Turkey during maiden voyage: passengers jumped into open sea

The luxury yacht Dolce Vento, worth almost $1 million, sank off the coast of Turkey just 15 minutes after setting sail. The owner, captain, and two crew members managed to jump overboard and reach the shore. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated, writes UNN with reference to Mirror.

Details

The yacht Dolce Vento, which translates from English as "sweet wind," sank just 15 minutes after beginning its maiden voyage off the coast of Zonguldak in northern Turkey, the publication writes. This forced the owner, captain, and two crew members to jump overboard.

It was the maiden voyage of the luxury boat, worth about $940,000. It had been delivered to the owner from Istanbul the day before.

A video published on Instagram, which garnered thousands of views, shows the owner, captain, and two crew members diving overboard and safely swimming to shore. The coast guard and port teams established a safety perimeter around the vessel.

Does it also have a submarine mode?

- joked one user.

Another wrote: "Seems like a really expensive way to test life jackets."

Meanwhile, others speculated that the top of the ship was too heavy, which could have caused it to sink.

The accident likely occurred due to excessive weight from above, leading to a low metacentric height

- wrote one user.

This condition significantly reduced the yacht's stability, causing it to capsize shortly after launch. Proper weight distribution and stability calculations are crucial before launching any vessel 

- he added.

The investigation into the sinking is ongoing, and the yacht will be inspected to determine what happened, the publication notes.

Alona Utkina

