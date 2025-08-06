US to sell “Kerimov’s yacht” for hundreds of millions: vessel maintenance costs almost $1 million per month

The American authorities have put up for a closed auction the superyacht Amadea, which is associated with Russian senator and businessman Suleiman Kerimov. The bidding is scheduled for September 10, and the main reason for the sale is the exorbitant cost of maintaining the luxurious vessel.

Details

The 106-meter superyacht Amadea, which the US confiscated in May 2022 in Fiji, will be sold at auction on September 10, 2025. Its market value after seizure was estimated at $325 million, but experts suggest that the final price will be lower. To participate in the bidding, the bidder must make a deposit of $10 million.

According to NBC News, this will be the first time in US history that a yacht confiscated due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be sold at auction.

The FBI linked the vessel to the family of Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov, although according to documents it belonged to the former head of "Rosneft" Eduard Khudainatov – a so-called "straw owner" whom the US court in 2025 deprived of the right to claim the yacht.

The reason for the sale is excessive maintenance costs. Monthly expenses are estimated at $922 thousand, and in two and a half years after the confiscation, the US authorities spent almost $30 million on maintenance.

The auction is organized by National Maritime Services in cooperation with broker Fraser Yachts. Amadea can accommodate 16 guests in 8 cabins and has a crew of 36 people.

On board there is a helipad, a swimming pool, a gym, a beauty salon, two spa complexes, two elevators and several bars.

Addition

This is not the first case of selling such assets. In August 2022, the yacht "Axioma" of businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky was sold in Europe for $37.5 million – half its estimated value.

Amadea was arrested as part of the work of the KleptoCapture group, created by the US Treasury Department to identify and block the assets of Russian oligarchs after the start of the war. However, in 2025, with the beginning of Donald Trump's second presidential term, this group was disbanded.

Recall

More than a year ago, the US government proposed auctioning the superyacht worth $300 million confiscated from Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov to help cover its monthly maintenance costs.