US to sell “Kerimov’s yacht” for hundreds of millions: vessel maintenance costs almost $1 million per month

$41.680.11
48.090.26
uken
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 6604 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 14117 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 16616 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87760 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 73279 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 145173 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 86797 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 161528 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 67391 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49996 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 22018 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 19674 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 15199 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15489 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11274 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87794 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 145199 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 137851 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 161543 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 139300 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11538 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15742 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 77800 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 98257 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 89120 views
Actual
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

US to sell “Kerimov’s yacht” for hundreds of millions: vessel maintenance costs almost $1 million per month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

US authorities will sell the superyacht Amadea, linked to Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov, at a closed auction on September 10, 2025. The reason for the sale is the monthly maintenance costs of the vessel, which amount to almost $1 million.

US to sell “Kerimov’s yacht” for hundreds of millions: vessel maintenance costs almost $1 million per month

The American authorities have put up for a closed auction the superyacht Amadea, which is associated with Russian senator and businessman Suleiman Kerimov. The bidding is scheduled for September 10, and the main reason for the sale is the exorbitant cost of maintaining the luxurious vessel.

This is reported by Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

The 106-meter superyacht Amadea, which the US confiscated in May 2022 in Fiji, will be sold at auction on September 10, 2025. Its market value after seizure was estimated at $325 million, but experts suggest that the final price will be lower. To participate in the bidding, the bidder must make a deposit of $10 million.

According to NBC News, this will be the first time in US history that a yacht confiscated due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be sold at auction.

The FBI linked the vessel to the family of Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov, although according to documents it belonged to the former head of "Rosneft" Eduard Khudainatov – a so-called "straw owner" whom the US court in 2025 deprived of the right to claim the yacht.

The reason for the sale is excessive maintenance costs. Monthly expenses are estimated at $922 thousand, and in two and a half years after the confiscation, the US authorities spent almost $30 million on maintenance.

The auction is organized by National Maritime Services in cooperation with broker Fraser Yachts. Amadea can accommodate 16 guests in 8 cabins and has a crew of 36 people.

On board there is a helipad, a swimming pool, a gym, a beauty salon, two spa complexes, two elevators and several bars.

Addition

This is not the first case of selling such assets. In August 2022, the yacht "Axioma" of businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky was sold in Europe for $37.5 million – half its estimated value.

Amadea was arrested as part of the work of the KleptoCapture group, created by the US Treasury Department to identify and block the assets of Russian oligarchs after the start of the war. However, in 2025, with the beginning of Donald Trump's second presidential term, this group was disbanded.

Recall

More than a year ago, the US government proposed auctioning the superyacht worth $300 million confiscated from Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov to help cover its monthly maintenance costs.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine