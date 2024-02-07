Free of charge for military: Prometheus pain treatment and rehabilitation center opened in Vinnytsia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 57164 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115442 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120899 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163057 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164437 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176545 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166775 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79728 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57431 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93191 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54001 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34528 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247482 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233755 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115443 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98709 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117510 views
Actual
Free of charge for military: Prometheus pain treatment and rehabilitation center opened in Vinnytsia

Free of charge for military: Prometheus pain treatment and rehabilitation center opened in Vinnytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24205 views

A pain treatment and rehabilitation center, Prometheus, has opened in Vinnytsia, providing free assistance to the Ukrainian military using modern equipment and VR technologies.

The Prometheus Pain Treatment and Rehabilitation Center has been opened in Vinnytsia, UNN reports, citing the Vinnytsia City Council.

Details

All services are free of charge for participants of the war in Ukraine.  The center will provide assistance to clients on modern equipment, using leading foreign practices, including VR technologies.

Nikita Makazan became one of the first patients of the institution. The man is from Mariupol. Since the beginning of the great war, he served in one of the separate airborne brigades of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Last summer, he was wounded and had his right lower limb amputated.

The man says he felt constant pain that made him unable to sleep.

"I never thought VR technologies could heal before. In fact, everything is completely different. Because your brain is focused on the pain all the time, you can't just take your mind off of it and do something else. VR helps you stop focusing on the pain, and your brain switches its attention to other tasks. The body gets used to this state and the phantom pain almost disappears. I felt the results after the first session," says the veteran.

After gaining his own experience of dealing with phantom pain with the help of VR, Mykyta was offered a job at the center. Now he will help other military personnel overcome pain with the help of modern technology.

The center's chief specialist is Dmytro Dmitriev. He is a doctor of medicine and professor at Vinnytsia National Medical University. At the center, he treats phantom and chronic pain, as well as other types of pain syndrome.

"Today, unfortunately, there is a very large flow of wounded guys and girls. And hospitals simply do not have time to treat various types of pain syndromes. And someone has to do it, because the percentage of chronicity after injury is about 60-70%. That is, if a soldier is wounded, six out of ten people will have chronic pain syndrome," the doctor says.

The Prometheus Center plans to collect all the innovative technologies for treating pain syndrome, using, in particular, foreign experience. In most cases, it is the United States and Israel, which have been in military conflicts for decades. The center is being developed with grant funds and thanks to the support of charitable foundations and organizations.

In particular, the Podil Agency for Regional Development, the NGO of people with disabilities "Samopomich", the UN International Organization for Migration, the Veterans Fund, MHP-Community, Rotary Club Vinnytsia, Vinnytsia Business Club, NGO "Vinnytsia Business Club", and NGO "PARR".

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": a rehabilitation room for injured soldiers opened in Khmelnytsky Oblast08.01.24, 14:52 • 23386 views

Reference

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
international-organization-for-migrationInternational Organization for Migration
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

Contact us about advertising