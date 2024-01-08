"It's time to act, Ukraine!": a rehabilitation room for injured soldiers opened in Khmelnytsky Oblast

MHP, together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, helped Bilohirsk Multidisciplinary Hospital open and equip a rehabilitation room, UNN reports.

Thus, the institution won UAH 100 thousand in the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" UAH 100 thousand, which was used to purchase a specialized treadmill, a verticalizer, a simulator for restoring hand motor skills, and other equipment.

"Our task is not only to treat diseases or injuries, but also to help people return to normal social life afterwards. I am grateful to the Ridniy Krai branch and the Foundation for supporting our initiative," comments Olga Litvinchuk, the hospital's chief physician.

The medical facility serves the Belogorsk and Yampolsky communities. Any local resident can visit the hospital and undergo rehabilitation. This will be useful primarily for people after injuries (including those sustained as a result of hostilities), neurological diseases, strokes, etc.

"Unfortunately, the number of Ukrainians in need of medical rehabilitation has increased significantly since the beginning of the war. So we are happy to help create conditions for quality treatment in our community," added Yuriy Fedorchak, director of the Ridnyi Krai branch.

The contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has been held for the fourth year in a row. A record number of 837 applications were submitted last year. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million. The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine.

