"It's time to act, Ukraine!": a center for veterans and their families opened in Cherkasy region

A space for social adaptation and provision of services to people with disabilities, veterans, members of their families, and IDPs has been launched in the Sahuniv territorial community (Cherkasy region). This was reported by MHP-Urozhay, by UNN.

The space was set up on the basis of the village library. Currently, it hosts workshops and clubs for children, trainings for IDPs, and other activities. In the future, the library space will also become a multifunctional center for veterans and their families. It will be possible to get advice from lawyers, psychologists, and social workers.

The space was arranged as part of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" social initiative competition, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and strategic partner MHP-Urozhay.

With grant funds in the amount of UAH 100 thousand and co-financing from the community budget, the library was renovated. In addition, the community has scaled up the project, involving UN partners in its implementation.

"We are sincerely grateful to the director of Urozhay and the MHP-Community Foundation for the opportunity to participate in the competition and the chance to realize our dream of creating a comfortable space for all residents of our community, both adults and children. I am confident that our hub will soon become a communication center for our neighboring communities as well," says Iryna Bodianenko, head of the community.

It should be noted that MHP-Urozhay, as a socially responsible business, is a powerful partner not only for the communities in which it operates. For example, with the support of the company's CEO Oleksandr Voskoboynik, social projects were implemented in Leskivska, Chervonoslobidska and Moshnivska communities in Cherkasy region, which addressed the issues of social adaptation and provision of quality services to people with disabilities, veterans, IDPs, as well as the organization of spaces for children with special educational needs and hubs for veterans.

The contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has been held for four years in a row. Last year, a record number of 837 applications were submitted for the contest.

The budget of the competition is almost UAH 13 million. The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.