The number of Ukrainian migrants abroad has increased - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

According to the NBU, the number of Ukrainian migrants abroad exceeded 6.9 million people. Since the beginning of 2025, about 100,000 people have left Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian migrants abroad has increased - NBU

The number of Ukrainian migrants abroad has increased. Since the beginning of 2025, about 100,000 Ukrainians have left. This is stated in the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank (June 2025), reports UNN.

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine continued to grow and exceeded 6.9 million people as of April 17, 2025. Since the beginning of 2025, about 100,000 people have left.

- the review says.

According to IOM, as of March 2025, 3.8 million IDPs live in Ukraine (their number has increased by 188,000 since the beginning of 2025) and 4.1 million people have returned to their usual place of residence.

The largest number of IDPs live in Dnipropetrovsk (16%) and Kharkiv (12%) regions. More than half of all IDPs (52%) come from areas that were fully or partially occupied at the time of data collection.

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends25.04.25, 14:13 • 53386 views

Addition

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, reported that about 45,000 people were detained while illegally crossing the border, and not all who illegally left Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
International Organization for Migration
National Bank of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine
