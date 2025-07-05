Ministry of National Unity and International Organization for Migration signed a memorandum: what it entails

The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed a memorandum of cooperation. Among other things, the document provides for the development of a concept to support the voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians who left Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of National Unity, as reported by UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the memorandum, which outlines the directions for further cooperation, was approved by the head of the agency, Oleksiy Chernyshov, and the head of IOM, David Womble.

Specifically, it concerns:

• developing a concept to support the voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians through access to reliable information and relevant services;

• long-term solutions for returnees, displaced persons, and host communities, particularly in the areas of housing, employment, education, and healthcare;

• developing communication products and information materials for Ukrainians abroad, and especially for those considering returning.

Separately, during our conversation with the delegation of the International Organization for Migration led by Mr. David Womble, we discussed the possibility of cooperation between the already existing IOM Support Centers and Unity Centers - Oleksiy Chernyshov reported.

It is noted that IOM is a leading intergovernmental organization that has been working in Ukraine since 1996 and is part of the UN system.

