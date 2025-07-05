Ministry of National Unity and International Organization for Migration signed a memorandum: what it entails

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 49874 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 96987 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 52151 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 63686 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 94611 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 185496 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193763 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171181 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167778 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104114 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - mediaJuly 4, 04:28 PM • 11172 views
SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near MoscowJuly 4, 05:36 PM • 2890 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: emergency rescue operations suspended until tomorrowJuly 4, 05:38 PM • 2577 views
12-year-old girl fell into river and drowned in KharkivJuly 4, 05:59 PM • 2194 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region07:26 PM • 4843 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 49874 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 96987 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 83800 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 89849 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 193134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 125919 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 157049 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 132140 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 133166 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 133536 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ministry of National Unity and International Organization for Migration signed a memorandum: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53 views

The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document provides for the development of a concept for supporting the voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians who left due to the full-scale invasion.

Ministry of National Unity and International Organization for Migration signed a memorandum: what it entails

The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed a memorandum of cooperation. Among other things, the document provides for the development of a concept to support the voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians who left Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of National Unity, as reported by UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the memorandum, which outlines the directions for further cooperation, was approved by the head of the agency, Oleksiy Chernyshov, and the head of IOM, David Womble.

Specifically, it concerns:

• developing a concept to support the voluntary return and reintegration of Ukrainians through access to reliable information and relevant services;

• long-term solutions for returnees, displaced persons, and host communities, particularly in the areas of housing, employment, education, and healthcare;

• developing communication products and information materials for Ukrainians abroad, and especially for those considering returning.

Separately, during our conversation with the delegation of the International Organization for Migration led by Mr. David Womble, we discussed the possibility of cooperation between the already existing IOM Support Centers and Unity Centers

- Oleksiy Chernyshov reported.

It is noted that IOM is a leading intergovernmental organization that has been working in Ukraine since 1996 and is part of the UN system.

HACC to consider appeals regarding pre-trial detention of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov: date announced03.07.25, 15:23 • 1240 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
International Organization for Migration
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
United Nations
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9