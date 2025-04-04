Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2868 views

06:32 PM • 11193 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53911 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112899 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299696 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243350 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254694 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115613 views

01:12 PM • 195037 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374247 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246431 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299698 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9798 views

05:58 PM • 9798 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33817 views

01:48 PM • 33817 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61664 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61664 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47769 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47769 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118118 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118118 views
News by theme

Zelenskyy discusses conversation with Trump and cooperation with Spanish PM

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.

Politics • February 13, 08:32 PM • 24668 views

Government approves regulations on the Ministry of Unity: what it means for Ukrainians

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the regulation on the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which replaced the Ministry of Reintegration. The new agency will be responsible for uniting Ukrainians around the world and preserving their national identity.

Society • January 24, 04:26 PM • 33870 views

Ukrainians received 22 thousand vouchers for training: what professions do they choose most often

The government has allocated UAH 260 million for educational vouchers for Ukrainians in 2023. The most popular areas were nursing, psychology and preschool education, and the maximum amount of the voucher is 30 280 UAH.

Society • November 20, 11:29 AM • 13514 views

More than 2.9 thousand Ukrainians are ready to work as civil servants in the de-occupied territories

2,935 Ukrainians have applied to the civil servants' personnel reserve to work in the liberated territories. Most of the candidates are men (56%) who want to work in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

Society • November 12, 08:26 AM • 23974 views

Affordable mortgage for IDPs: the main conditions are named

Ukraine has a mortgage lending program for IDPs with an interest rate of 3% per annum. The down payment is from 6%, the term is up to 30 years, and the property must be no older than 50 years or reconstructed no more than 35 years ago.

Society • October 19, 04:58 PM • 30978 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools. Each institution will receive UAH 290.5 thousand to modernize canteens, prepare for winter and repair engineering networks.

Society • September 26, 04:52 PM • 35523 views

The government introduces experimental changes to military registration: what they provide for

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on automatic verification of the data of conscripts and persons liable for military service. The changes concern the registration of conscripts, verification of documents abroad, and the formation of a register of men aged 16-60.

Society • August 16, 10:01 AM • 109423 views

The Ministry of Reintegration has opened a hotline for residents of the Kursk region who want to evacuate to Ukraine

The Ministry of Reintegration has opened a round-the-clock hotline to evacuate and provide humanitarian aid to residents of the Kursk region.

Society • August 14, 08:12 PM • 37116 views

To leave the TOT for the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, you can use the humanitarian corridor in Volyn

Due to the closure of the corridor in Sumy region, Ukrainians can leave the occupied territories through the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint in Volyn. It provides assistance, free housing and financial support.

Society • August 11, 01:56 PM • 31382 views

A humanitarian corridor to leave the TOT for Ukraine-controlled territory opened in Volyn

A humanitarian corridor has been opened in Volyn to allow people to leave the temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainians can cross the border at the Mokrany-Domanove checkpoint and receive assistance from volunteers and local authorities.

Society • August 10, 11:06 PM • 107315 views

A girl with a disability was returned from occupation: the invaders wanted to send her to a boarding school in Russia

The Ministry of Reintegration helped to evacuate a 24-year-old girl with a disability from the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. After the death of her grandmother, the occupiers planned to send her to an orphanage in Russia, but thanks to joint efforts, she was returned to her mother.

Society • August 7, 06:39 AM • 22821 views

The Ministry of Reintegration explained who should submit military registration documents when applying to a university

Men aged 17-60 and some categories of women must submit military registration documents when applying to universities. Internally displaced persons are required to register for military service at their new place of residence.

Society • July 18, 11:11 AM • 16596 views

Register of violations of international humanitarian law launched in Ukraine - Ministry of Reintegration

The Ministry of Reintegration has created a digital register to record violations of international humanitarian law by Russia. The goal is to document crimes in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

War • July 18, 07:33 AM • 36354 views

Currency exchange rates as of July 16: the dollar slightly weakened, while the euro continues to grow

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 0107 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 3 kopecks.

Economy • July 16, 06:12 AM • 17745 views

Government approves procedure for identifying and returning children deported by Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for identifying and returning children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

War • May 14, 11:40 AM • 19018 views

UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation

The UN Committee recognized the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents and the transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia to serve their sentences as a violation of human rights.

War • May 9, 02:18 PM • 19245 views

A new subject - international humanitarian law - may be introduced in Ukrainian schools

Ukraine is considering introducing mandatory courses on international humanitarian law in secondary schools and for civil servants to raise awareness of human rights protection during armed conflicts.

Society • May 8, 01:17 PM • 11566 views

More than 17 thousand individuals and legal entities are already in the state sanctions register

The State Register of Sanctions contains data on 10,085 individuals and 7,125 legal entities subject to Ukraine's restrictive measures.

War • May 1, 09:45 AM • 22220 views

Ukraine returns illegally deported 17-year-old girl from Russia

Ukraine has returned a 17-year-old Ukrainian girl illegally deported by Russia.

Society • April 19, 09:47 AM • 15563 views

5-year-old boy taken out of occupation and returned to parents - Ministry of Reintegration

Maksym, a 5-year-old boy who was separated from his parents due to the Russian occupation in Zaporizhzhia region, was safely returned to his parents with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network.

Society • April 16, 05:03 PM • 21780 views

We are starting evacuation now - Syniehubov on measures to relocate families with children from the frontline territories of Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region has begun forced evacuation of families with children from 47 frontline settlements near the Russian border for security reasons.

Society • April 12, 09:34 AM • 31855 views

The Ministry of Reintegration proposes to introduce unified registration for Ukrainian students abroad

Ukraine may introduce a unified electronic register for keeping personal files of students who have left and are studying abroad.

Society • April 9, 04:47 PM • 102835 views

IDPs with disabilities will receive a delay in payments from March, even if the application is processed in May - the Ministry of Reintegration

IDPs with disabilities will receive their payments retroactively, starting in March, even if their applications are processed in May.

Society • April 8, 10:25 AM • 25725 views

The Ministry of Reintegration warns: fraudsters create fake links to receive financial assistance from the UN

Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.

Society • April 1, 03:46 PM • 23424 views

Communication between the authorities and internally displaced persons: more than 850 thousand appeals processed by the Ministry of Reintegration's hotline since 2022

The Ministry of Reintegration's hotline, which consists of 36 operators working around the clock, has processed more than 850,000 calls from Ukrainians since mid-2012 to address crisis issues faced by internally displaced persons, including status and benefits, as well as payments to families of prisoners of war.

Society • March 18, 12:46 PM • 25010 views

Oil prices rise after attacks on russian refineries

Oil prices rose above $85 per barrel for Brent crude and around $81 for WTI after Ukrainian drones damaged russian refineries.

War • March 18, 02:00 AM • 120617 views

Educational hub for war-affected youth opened in Lviv

An educational hub with classrooms, living quarters and recreational areas for young people from the war-affected areas of Ukraine has been opened in Lviv.

Society • March 18, 01:34 AM • 116048 views

Project launched in Ivano-Frankivsk to provide repair assistance to military families

The Warrior's Home municipal institution in Ivano-Frankivsk has launched the Defender's Family Helper project, which aims to provide free assistance in minor household repairs to families of military personnel.

Society • March 17, 09:56 PM • 31073 views

First mobile pharmacy opened in Mykolaiv region

A mobile pharmacy has been launched in Mykolaiv Oblast to provide access to medicines, including those under the Affordable Medicines program, for residents of five frontline settlements.

Health • March 8, 01:09 PM • 22278 views

Forced evacuation of children introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of children was introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region. It is noted that a total of 28 children are to be evacuated with their parents or other legal representatives.

Society • March 7, 05:07 PM • 71264 views