Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

Communication between the authorities and internally displaced persons: more than 850 thousand appeals processed by the Ministry of Reintegration's hotline since 2022

The Ministry of Reintegration's hotline, which consists of 36 operators working around the clock, has processed more than 850,000 calls from Ukrainians since mid-2012 to address crisis issues faced by internally displaced persons, including status and benefits, as well as payments to families of prisoners of war.