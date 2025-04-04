Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the regulation on the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which replaced the Ministry of Reintegration. The new agency will be responsible for uniting Ukrainians around the world and preserving their national identity.
The government has allocated UAH 260 million for educational vouchers for Ukrainians in 2023. The most popular areas were nursing, psychology and preschool education, and the maximum amount of the voucher is 30 280 UAH.
2,935 Ukrainians have applied to the civil servants' personnel reserve to work in the liberated territories. Most of the candidates are men (56%) who want to work in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has a mortgage lending program for IDPs with an interest rate of 3% per annum. The down payment is from 6%, the term is up to 30 years, and the property must be no older than 50 years or reconstructed no more than 35 years ago.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools. Each institution will receive UAH 290.5 thousand to modernize canteens, prepare for winter and repair engineering networks.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on automatic verification of the data of conscripts and persons liable for military service. The changes concern the registration of conscripts, verification of documents abroad, and the formation of a register of men aged 16-60.
The Ministry of Reintegration has opened a round-the-clock hotline to evacuate and provide humanitarian aid to residents of the Kursk region.
Due to the closure of the corridor in Sumy region, Ukrainians can leave the occupied territories through the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint in Volyn. It provides assistance, free housing and financial support.
The Ministry of Reintegration helped to evacuate a 24-year-old girl with a disability from the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. After the death of her grandmother, the occupiers planned to send her to an orphanage in Russia, but thanks to joint efforts, she was returned to her mother.
Men aged 17-60 and some categories of women must submit military registration documents when applying to universities. Internally displaced persons are required to register for military service at their new place of residence.
The Ministry of Reintegration has created a digital register to record violations of international humanitarian law by Russia. The goal is to document crimes in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 0107 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 3 kopecks.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for identifying and returning children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
The UN Committee recognized the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents and the transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia to serve their sentences as a violation of human rights.
Ukraine is considering introducing mandatory courses on international humanitarian law in secondary schools and for civil servants to raise awareness of human rights protection during armed conflicts.
The State Register of Sanctions contains data on 10,085 individuals and 7,125 legal entities subject to Ukraine's restrictive measures.
Ukraine has returned a 17-year-old Ukrainian girl illegally deported by Russia.
Maksym, a 5-year-old boy who was separated from his parents due to the Russian occupation in Zaporizhzhia region, was safely returned to his parents with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network.
Kharkiv region has begun forced evacuation of families with children from 47 frontline settlements near the Russian border for security reasons.
Ukraine may introduce a unified electronic register for keeping personal files of students who have left and are studying abroad.
IDPs with disabilities will receive their payments retroactively, starting in March, even if their applications are processed in May.
Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.
The Ministry of Reintegration's hotline, which consists of 36 operators working around the clock, has processed more than 850,000 calls from Ukrainians since mid-2012 to address crisis issues faced by internally displaced persons, including status and benefits, as well as payments to families of prisoners of war.
Oil prices rose above $85 per barrel for Brent crude and around $81 for WTI after Ukrainian drones damaged russian refineries.
An educational hub with classrooms, living quarters and recreational areas for young people from the war-affected areas of Ukraine has been opened in Lviv.
The Warrior's Home municipal institution in Ivano-Frankivsk has launched the Defender's Family Helper project, which aims to provide free assistance in minor household repairs to families of military personnel.
A mobile pharmacy has been launched in Mykolaiv Oblast to provide access to medicines, including those under the Affordable Medicines program, for residents of five frontline settlements.
Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of children was introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region. It is noted that a total of 28 children are to be evacuated with their parents or other legal representatives.