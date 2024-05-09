UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation

According to the UN Committee, the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea is considered discrimination on ethnic grounds and violates human rights. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The Committee's report also states that Russia illegally transfers Ukrainian citizens from the Crimean peninsula to its territory to serve their sentences, which is also a violation of human rights.

The UN Committee recognized that the Russian Federation had indeed violated human rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which it is a party. In particular:

The detention of Ukrainian citizens by the Russian Federation is arbitrary, as they were convicted for actions committed before the Russian Federation extended its criminal legislation to Crimea.

The transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia to serve their sentences there was illegal.

The forced granting of Russian citizenship also violated the rights of Ukrainian citizens and constitutes discrimination on ethnic grounds.

Such criminal acts committed by the aggressor state on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are also a gross violation of international humanitarian law, - the statement said.

IHL, in particular, establishes minimum human rights standards in time of war and in occupied territory that must be observed even in situations of armed violence when some human rights cannot be objectively ensured.

The Ministry of Reintegration, together with the National Information Bureau, is working to create an electronic information system of violations of international humanitarian law as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that the creation and content of the relevant information system will be carried out with a view to further responding to violations of IHL by specialized international organizations, which will make it possible to bring perpetrators to justice.

Lubinets accuses Red Cross of playing along with Russian aggression