UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84984 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108146 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150958 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165522 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35547 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67536 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35638 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251051 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84984 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67536 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113942 views
UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation

UN Committee recognizes forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19197 views

The UN Committee recognized the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents and the transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia to serve their sentences as a violation of human rights.

According to the UN Committee, the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea is considered discrimination on ethnic grounds and violates human rights. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The Committee's report also states that Russia illegally transfers Ukrainian citizens from the Crimean peninsula to its territory to serve their sentences, which is also a violation of human rights.

The UN Committee recognized that the Russian Federation had indeed violated human rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which it is a party. In particular:

  • The detention of Ukrainian citizens by the Russian Federation is arbitrary, as they were convicted for actions committed before the Russian Federation extended its criminal legislation to Crimea.
  • The transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia to serve their sentences there was illegal.
  • The forced granting of Russian citizenship also violated the rights of Ukrainian citizens and constitutes discrimination on ethnic grounds.

Such criminal acts committed by the aggressor state on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are also a gross violation of international humanitarian law,

- the statement said.

IHL, in particular, establishes minimum human rights standards in time of war and in occupied territory that must be observed even in situations of armed violence when some human rights cannot be objectively ensured.

The Ministry of Reintegration, together with the National Information Bureau, is working to create an electronic information system of violations of international humanitarian law as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that the creation and content of the relevant information system will be carried out with a view to further responding to violations of IHL by specialized international organizations, which will make it possible to bring perpetrators to justice.

Lubinets accuses Red Cross of playing along with Russian aggression4/28/24, 7:07 AM • 61604 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ministry-of-reintegration-of-temporarily-occupied-territoriesMinistry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising