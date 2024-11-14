There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of November 14, 2024, no enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, according to reports, there are two Russian vessels in the Mediterranean, one of which is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and is capable of firing up to eight missiles.

Three vessels crossed the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, none of which continued on to the Bosphorus. Three vessels also arrived in the Sea of Azov, one of which was heading from the Bosphorus.

No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas