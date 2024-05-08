A new subject - international humanitarian law - may be introduced in Ukrainian schools

Ukraine is considering the possibility of introducing mandatory educational courses on international humanitarian law in secondary schools and for civil servants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Details

This issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Interagency Commission on the Application and Implementation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Ukraine, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

In particular, it is planned to include courses in the curriculum that will cover the concept of human rights protection in situations of armed conflict and to include international humanitarian law in the curricula of regular school subjects, such as defense of Ukraine, law, history - the department explained.

In addition, the educational material is planned to be distributed in the form of manuals, online courses, and through specialized trainings.

In , the Ministry of Reintegration emphasizes that it is also important to use a system of motivation to study this topic. Contests with incentive prizes for students are already being held.

Addendum

A separate topic of discussion was the introduction of IHL courses for civil servants. Vereshchuk proposes to make specialized IHL training mandatory for civil servants and discussed with the Commission members the means to further launch the relevant training program.

We, as a government, must do everything we can to spread this program - said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

It is noted that the Commission plans to continue the implementation of IHL in the education system and to involve the National Agency of Civil Service, the Red Cross, other humanitarian and human rights organizations, as well as experts in international humanitarian law.

Recall

