Government approves procedure for identifying and returning children deported by Russia

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On Approval of the Procedure for Identifying and Returning Children Deported or Forcibly Displaced as a Result of the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine." This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The procedure reportedly defines the interaction between entities involved in the search, return and provision of social protection and reintegration of children, including orphans and children deprived of parental care.

We are also talking about those children who are at risk of such deportation or displacement.

The subjects are representatives of central and local executive authorities, local governments, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Information Bureau.

The agency noted that one of the main activities to be carried out by the child's legal representatives and other authorized bodies is the development of an individual return plan. It should be comprehensive and developed taking into account the individual needs of the child.

As of February 24, Ukraine has verified 19,546 abducted children, and according to Russian media, there are more than 700,000 of them .