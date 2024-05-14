Six more children rescued from Russian occupation

Six children aged 5 to 12 were rescued from the camps of the Russian occupiers and returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Six children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine and saved from the camps of the Russian occupiers. These are a girl and five boys, aged 5 to 12 years old - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, because of the threat of sending their children for so-called "rehabilitation," parents decided to leave the occupation. After all, there were cases when children were taken away and not returned home.

"Save Ukraine worked on their return. It was an extremely difficult rescue mission with delays at checkpoints and intimidation. Fortunately, all the children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists are working with them," said Prokudin.

Addendum

Since the beginning of 2024, according to the head of the RMA, 84 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.

