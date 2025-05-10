The "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station has resumed its work in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station has resumed operation as usual and is open for passengers to enter and exit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA.

Addition

The station was closed for entry and exit of passengers due to temporary changes related to the stay of foreign delegations in Kyiv and the holding of solemn and commemorative events at the state level.

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".

Together with the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy, they have already taken part in the ceremony of honoring the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.