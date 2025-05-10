The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Europe have formed a list of conditions for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US Special Representative Stephen Vitkoff is to hand it over to Putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

According to NBC News, one Western official said that American, European and Ukrainian negotiators had developed a "terms paper" with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire.

According to him, the document also meets Putin's additional demand that the United States not support Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"If Putin wants to find a way out, here's a way out for him," the official said of the proposals. According to him, Vitkoff will have to present them to the President of Russia.

NBC News notes that in a statement released on Sunday, Putin said that Russia has enough strength and resources to bring the war in Ukraine to its logical conclusion. He also began to intimidate with nuclear weapons again, noting that he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons.

In a film broadcast on state television called "Russia, the Kremlin, Putin, 25 years," he said: "There was no need to use this weapon... and I hope it will not be needed."

Supplement

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full ceasefire for at least 30 days.

Anadolu reports, citing sources, that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine. The country is ready to take on a mission related to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, if it is established.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should stick peace plans in their "pangender asses".