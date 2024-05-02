Family with a teenager rescued from Russian occupation
Kyiv • UNN
Save Ukraine volunteers helped evacuate a 16-year-old boy and his family from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, and now they are safe and receiving medical and psychological assistance.
"Save Ukraine - you are incredible. Thanks to their titanic work, I'm sharing another piece of good news. Volunteers helped a 16-year-old boy and his family evacuate from the temporarily occupied community in Kherson region
According to the head of the RMA, the survivors are now safe and being taken care of by doctors and psychologists who are helping them recover from their experiences and adapt to their new location.
