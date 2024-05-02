Family with a teenager rescued from Russian occupation

Volunteers helped to evacuate a 16-year-old boy and his family from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, now they are safe and receive medical and psychological assistance, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

"Save Ukraine - you are incredible. Thanks to their titanic work, I'm sharing another piece of good news. Volunteers helped a 16-year-old boy and his family evacuate from the temporarily occupied community in Kherson region - Prokudin said on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the survivors are now safe and being taken care of by doctors and psychologists who are helping them recover from their experiences and adapt to their new location.

