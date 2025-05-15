Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 5682 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 22531 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109790 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 55762 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 108070 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 60044 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 48376 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106406 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56550 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72901 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
84%
742mm
Popular news

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

May 14, 07:16 PM • 9316 views

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

May 14, 07:48 PM • 12270 views

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

May 14, 08:07 PM • 11700 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

May 14, 08:12 PM • 14419 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 17615 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 48171 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109790 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 108070 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106406 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 135145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 33503 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 56737 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 67564 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 64855 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 72927 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7062 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers carried out 500 strikes on 10 settlements, houses and cars were damaged. Explosions also occurred in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

Explosions were heard in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on Thursday, May 15. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that over the past day, the occupiers launched 500 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

There were 9 reports of damage to apartments, non-residential buildings and cars. Civilians were not injured

- Fedorov said.

In turn, the mayor of Lutsk, Igor Polishchuk, reported explosions in the city at 6:01 a.m. and urged residents to stay in shelters.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, also reported an attack by strike drones from different directions. According to her, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy attacks.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year. According to him, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 people since the beginning of 2025.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops14.05.25, 07:35 • 2474 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
Lutsk
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$64.68
Bitcoin
$102,788.10
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,153.10
Ethereum
$2,574.42