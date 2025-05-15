Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

Explosions were heard in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on Thursday, May 15. This is reported by UNN.

Thus, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that over the past day, the occupiers launched 500 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

There were 9 reports of damage to apartments, non-residential buildings and cars. Civilians were not injured - Fedorov said.

In turn, the mayor of Lutsk, Igor Polishchuk, reported explosions in the city at 6:01 a.m. and urged residents to stay in shelters.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, also reported an attack by strike drones from different directions. According to her, there were no casualties as a result of the enemy attacks.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year. According to him, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 people since the beginning of 2025.

