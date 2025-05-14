In Zaporizhzhia, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops

$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3508 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 20211 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19056 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74309 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67169 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84932 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81719 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165539 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73180 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166687 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Popular news

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 19323 views

The court banned the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border

May 13, 08:07 PM • 9008 views

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

May 13, 08:31 PM • 7878 views

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 15540 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 13829 views
NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 20248 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74340 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 68908 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165551 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166699 views
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 30241 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 90868 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 90265 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 91110 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 91081 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 457 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Houses, apartments and cars of civilians were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops

A 72-year-old man was wounded in an enemy attack on the  Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 457 strikes on 14 settlements in the region:

  • Russian troops carried out 28 air strikes on Kamyanske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Malynivka, Temirivka, Novodarivka and Novoivanivka;
    • 249 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kushugum, Primorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;
      • 4 MLRS attacks covered Kamyanske, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka;
        • 176 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki,  Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

          11 reports of damage to private houses, apartments and cars were received.

          Reminder

          Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes and 255 UAV attacks. 8 MLRS attacks and 186 artillery attacks were also recorded. Civilians were not injured.

          60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front13.05.25, 23:20 • 2828 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Ivan Fedorov
