In Zaporizhzhia, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops

A 72-year-old man was wounded in an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 457 strikes on 14 settlements in the region:

Russian troops carried out 28 air strikes on Kamyanske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Malynivka, Temirivka, Novodarivka and Novoivanivka;

249 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kushugum, Primorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;

4 MLRS attacks covered Kamyanske, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka;

176 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

11 reports of damage to private houses, apartments and cars were received.

Reminder

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes and 255 UAV attacks. 8 MLRS attacks and 186 artillery attacks were also recorded. Civilians were not injured.

