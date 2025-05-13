60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front

On April 13, 125 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched 60 air strikes, using 101 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 1,052 kamikaze drones for the strikes and carried out 3,580 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk.

Twice the enemy tried to move forward to our positions in the Kupyansk direction - near Pishchane and Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Kolodyaziv, Hryhorivka and towards Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka today. Seven more attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, there have been eight enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our military repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novoleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myrolyubivka, Zorya, Promin. Restraining the enemy's pressure, 40 attacks were repelled, two clashes are ongoing to this day. The aggressor's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Poltavka and Rusyn Yar.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 144 people killed and wounded in the Pokrovsky direction. Our soldiers destroyed a mortar, eight reconnaissance UAVs, eight units of automotive equipment, and three motorcycles. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit a cannon, a mortar and one enemy armored combat vehicle - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Skudny, Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopol, Odradne and towards Zelene Pole. Five clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Novodarivka and Temiryvka were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipil direction, Vysokoe, Malynivka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attacks by the invaders in the directions of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made five unsuccessful attempts to advance in the direction of Sadovoe.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled eight enemy attacks today. The Russian invaders launched 17 air strikes, using 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 241 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year. According to him, the occupiers' losses since the beginning of the year have already exceeded 177 thousand.

