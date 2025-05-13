60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 448 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel

04:08 PM • 45300 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 52938 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 73839 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 73741 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152052 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71506 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156018 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 148879 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90199 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news

Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 9252 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 10465 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 49708 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 56846 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 23421 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 45300 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 56870 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152052 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156018 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 148879 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Poland

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 23439 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86221 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86003 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87222 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87463 views
Actual

Telegram

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Fox News

60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

During the day of April 13, 125 combat clashes took place at the front. Russian troops carried out 60 air strikes and used 1052 kamikaze drones.

60 air strikes and over a thousand drone strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest areas at the front

On April 13, 125 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched 60 air strikes, using 101 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 1,052 kamikaze drones for the strikes and carried out 3,580 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk.

Twice the enemy tried to move forward to our positions in the Kupyansk direction - near Pishchane and Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Kolodyaziv, Hryhorivka and towards Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka today. Seven more attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

A ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelenskyy 13.05.25, 17:54 • 2510 views

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, there have been eight enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our military repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novoleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myrolyubivka, Zorya, Promin. Restraining the enemy's pressure, 40 attacks were repelled, two clashes are ongoing to this day. The aggressor's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Poltavka and Rusyn Yar.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 144 people killed and wounded in the Pokrovsky direction. Our soldiers destroyed a mortar, eight reconnaissance UAVs, eight units of automotive equipment, and three motorcycles. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit a cannon, a mortar and one enemy armored combat vehicle

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Skudny, Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopol, Odradne and towards Zelene Pole. Five clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Novodarivka and Temiryvka were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipil direction, Vysokoe, Malynivka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attacks by the invaders in the directions of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of Kamyanske.

The President's Office stated that the Russian Federation does not demonstrate the will to cease fire and end the war13.05.25, 10:52 • 2492 views

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made five unsuccessful attempts to advance in the direction of Sadovoe.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled eight enemy attacks today. The Russian invaders launched 17 air strikes, using 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 241 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year. According to him, the occupiers' losses since the beginning of the year have already exceeded 177 thousand.

Poland denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - statement13.05.25, 22:30 • 1238 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$66.54
Bitcoin
$104,570.30
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.56