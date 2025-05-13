The President's Office stated that the Russian Federation does not demonstrate the will to cease fire and end the war

Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war, said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup, writes UNN with reference to the OP.

Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war. - Yermak noted.

Therefore, according to him, "it would be a big mistake to talk about the need to meet Russia and allow it to participate in football championships"

Yermak reminded that the IOC banned Russia from participating in team sports competitions due to the war, and the International Federation of Football (FIFA) should show solidarity with the global sports community in order to prevent representatives of the aggressor country from entering big sports.

"Football cannot become a platform for propaganda of aggressors. Sports organizations of the aggressor are an instrument of the regime. Russian sport is completely controlled by the state machine and is an instrument of influence," the head of the OP noted.

