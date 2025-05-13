The President's Office stated that the Russian Federation does not demonstrate the will to cease fire and end the war

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 414 views

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM • 25892 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 38314 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48586 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49406 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54456 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85863 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87265 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36593 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32888 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
60%
748mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 16671 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 19517 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 26013 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 22062 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 19441 views
Publications

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 25860 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 38286 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85842 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87249 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 106106 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 2174 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 38975 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 77321 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 52772 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 58195 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The President's Office stated that the Russian Federation does not demonstrate the will to cease fire and end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Andriy Yermak stated that Russia does not show any desire to cease fire. Therefore, according to him, it would be a mistake to allow Russians to participate in football championships.

The President's Office stated that the Russian Federation does not demonstrate the will to cease fire and end the war

Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war, said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup, writes UNN with reference to the OP.

Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war.

- Yermak noted.

Therefore, according to him, "it would be a big mistake to talk about the need to meet Russia and allow it to participate in football championships"

Yermak reminded that the IOC banned Russia from participating in team sports competitions due to the war, and the International Federation of Football (FIFA) should show solidarity with the global sports community in order to prevent representatives of the aggressor country from entering big sports.

"Football cannot become a platform for propaganda of aggressors. Sports organizations of the aggressor are an instrument of the regime. Russian sport is completely controlled by the state machine and is an instrument of influence," the head of the OP noted.

Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak13.05.25, 10:17 • 814 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarSports
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$64.92
Bitcoin
$102,550.40
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,266.90
Ethereum
$2,453.50