Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will negotiate in Istanbul exclusively with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as only he can make the decision to end the war against Ukraine. Podolyak said this on The Breakfast Show, reports UNN.

Details

This is not the president's format. Moreover, Medinsky has a not entirely clear status. It is unlikely that this person will be able to solve fundamental issues. Knowing the system of power in Russia, we must understand that even ministers, such as Lavrov, are unlikely to be authorized to make certain decisions that are the idée fixe of Putin himself. - explained Podolyak.

He emphasized that only Putin can make the decision to end the war. Everyone else is only capable of formal presence.

Only Putin can make the decision to stop or continue the war, without any doubt. Maybe there is still a small circle around him that discusses with him who and in what quantity should be killed, but it is definitely not Medinsky, Lavrov, Shoigu and the like. - the politician believes.

Turkey and the USA discussed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

There is a person who makes decisions on the part of Ukraine. President Trump said that he can also be present as the chief mediator. And there is also a person who makes decisions in Russia. Everything else is a formal presence without effective actions. This will be a waste of time and everyone understands this. - said the advisor to the head of the OP.

Podolyak added that Zelenskyy has people who can represent Ukraine at various levels, but now there is no point in this.

President Zelenskyy has representatives who can negotiate at one level or another, but what's the point? A representative of Russia will come, read out the standard ultimatum, which was read out back in 2022. - Podolyak summed up.

Addition

Russian officials are trying to dissuade Putin from traveling to Istanbul for negotiations with Zelenskyy. Although there has been no official refusal, statements by lower-level officials indicate this.