Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 452 views

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM • 25999 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 38420 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48715 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49464 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54495 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85946 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87327 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36607 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32898 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
60%
748mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 16671 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 19517 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 26013 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 22062 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 19441 views
Publications

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 25999 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 38420 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85946 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87327 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 106166 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 2250 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 39008 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 77347 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 52797 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 58220 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Zelensky will negotiate only with Putin, because only he can stop the war. Other Russian officials do not have the authority.

Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will negotiate in Istanbul exclusively with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as only he can make the decision to end the war against Ukraine. Podolyak said this on The Breakfast Show, reports UNN.

Details

This is not the president's format. Moreover, Medinsky has a not entirely clear status. It is unlikely that this person will be able to solve fundamental issues. Knowing the system of power in Russia, we must understand that even ministers, such as Lavrov, are unlikely to be authorized to make certain decisions that are the idée fixe of Putin himself.

- explained Podolyak.

He emphasized that only Putin can make the decision to end the war. Everyone else is only capable of formal presence.

Only Putin can make the decision to stop or continue the war, without any doubt. Maybe there is still a small circle around him that discusses with him who and in what quantity should be killed, but it is definitely not Medinsky, Lavrov, Shoigu and the like.

- the politician believes.

Turkey and the USA discussed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul12.05.25, 21:30 • 2644 views

There is a person who makes decisions on the part of Ukraine. President Trump said that he can also be present as the chief mediator. And there is also a person who makes decisions in Russia. Everything else is a formal presence without effective actions. This will be a waste of time and everyone understands this.

- said the advisor to the head of the OP.

Podolyak added that Zelenskyy has people who can represent Ukraine at various levels, but now there is no point in this.

President Zelenskyy has representatives who can negotiate at one level or another, but what's the point? A representative of Russia will come, read out the standard ultimatum, which was read out back in 2022.

- Podolyak summed up.

Addition

Russian officials are trying to dissuade Putin from traveling to Istanbul for negotiations with Zelenskyy. Although there has been no official refusal, statements by lower-level officials indicate this.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.92
Bitcoin
$102,550.40
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,266.90
Ethereum
$2,453.50