Turkey and the USA discussed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul in a telephone conversation. This is reported by UNN with reference to ANADOLU.

Details

In a telephone conversation, the heads of the foreign policy departments of Turkey and the United States discussed bilateral issues, as well as regional security issues, including Ukraine, Syria and Gaza, the report said.

During the negotiations, the importance of Hamas releasing US citizen Edan Alexander was raised, and ideas were exchanged regarding the planned negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Let us remind

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the details of the meeting in Turkey to end the war. Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Putin.