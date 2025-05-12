Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 2038 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 13998 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 26821 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 44047 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 49942 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 29845 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 27480 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 26993 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26001 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32500 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

May 12, 09:47 AM • 11496 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 24052 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 59173 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 6798 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25146 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 44047 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 49942 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 85268 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 108343 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 92557 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25217 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 67898 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44034 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50150 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 130351 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Trump called for peace, disrupting the EU's plans for sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy accepted Putin's invitation to negotiations in Istanbul, fearing to offend Trump.

Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

US President Donald Trump's call for immediate peace talks thwarted Europe's plans to persuade the US to impose new sanctions on Russia, and forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's invitation to talks in Istanbul. This is according to The Guardian, citing European diplomats, reports UNN.

Donald Trump's statement on social media that Ukraine should immediately start peace talks with Russia has set back and possibly jeopardized Europe's carefully crafted plans to persuade the US to impose sanctions on Moscow for rejecting the US president's offer of a 30-day ceasefire 

- writes the publication.

European officials note that Zelensky had no choice but to accept Vladimir Putin's invitation to talks in Istanbul on Thursday, fearing offending Trump.

Putin made the offer in order not to alienate the US President and avoid growing European pressure on Trump to impose tougher sanctions. Western diplomats say they have no reason to believe that Trump was acting in collusion with the Russian leader 

- adds the publication.

The publication also notes that the purpose of the visit of Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk to Lviv last week was to put pressure on Trump to recognize that Putin is stalling for time and that the US has no other political choice but to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

It is likely that some European officials will also be in Istanbul to ensure that the Ukrainian negotiating team is ready for potentially key negotiations, for which relatively little preparation has been done. If it becomes clear that Putin is delaying a ceasefire, or the talks in Istanbul collapse, the goal will be to go back to Trump and urge him to recognize that Putin is not interested in a fair peace, but only in Ukraine's capitulation

 - emphasizes the publication.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Istanbul
Europe
Donald Tusk
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
