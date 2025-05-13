Poland denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - statement

Poland is not considering sending its troops to Ukraine, either now or in the future. This was announced on social network X by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Poland "has no and will not have" any plans to send troops to Ukraine.

Poland has a shared responsibility for defending NATO's eastern flank and providing logistical support to its neighbor under attack. - wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirmed the words of his colleague.

Let us remind you

In April, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent would give Russian propaganda a reason to declare Warsaw's intentions to seize Ukrainian territories.

