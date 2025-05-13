Poland denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - statement

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42406 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49707 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71497 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71479 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148924 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70875 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154334 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147551 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96209 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7086 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47153 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53602 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21105 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42406 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53855 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148924 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154334 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147551 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21284 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85620 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85488 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86747 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87030 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Poland denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski confirmed this information.

Poland denies plans to send troops to Ukraine - statement

Poland is not considering sending its troops to Ukraine, either now or in the future. This was announced on social network X by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Poland "has no and will not have" any plans to send troops to Ukraine.

Poland has a shared responsibility for defending NATO's eastern flank and providing logistical support to its neighbor under attack.

- wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirmed the words of his colleague.

Let us remind you

In April, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent would give Russian propaganda a reason to declare Warsaw's intentions to seize Ukrainian territories.

Polish Foreign Ministry: We intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process - DW08.05.25, 05:15 • 4268 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$66.53
Bitcoin
$104,797.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.84