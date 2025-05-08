$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
May 7, 07:04 PM • 11002 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 28834 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 34226 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 50503 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 45389 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 49668 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44614 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41070 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 98789 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 102633 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Polish Foreign Ministry: We intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Europe intends to clearly mark its voice in the peace process regarding Ukraine. The final form of the peace agreement will determine the future of Ukraine, but will also affect the security and stability of the European continent

Polish Foreign Ministry: We intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process - DW

Europe wants to assert itself in the negotiations on peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the Polish Foreign Ministry during an informal meeting of foreign policy chiefs of EU countries in the "Gymnich" format in Warsaw, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The publication reminds that Poland continues its presidency of the Council of the EU.

As for the future peace agreement, we intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process. The final form of the peace agreement will determine the future of Ukraine, but will also affect the security and stability of the European continent

- the publication quotes Polish diplomats.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will join his colleagues on May 8, when the foreign ministers of all candidate countries for joining the European Union arrive at the meeting.

Together we will consider how we can help our partners in the fight against Russian hybrid activities aimed at hindering the EU enlargement process

- said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

The publication adds that the "Gymnich" format does not provide for any official results. This is a platform for developing a strategy, stressed the host of the meeting, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. At the same time, media access to the diplomats' discussions is strictly limited - journalists are not even allowed to approach the building where the foreign ministers are meeting.

Let us remind you

On the eve, the European Commission sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to the EU countries. It includes restrictions on the export of chemicals and pressure on the shadow fleet.

Orbán and Fico opposed the abolition of the right of veto in the European Union29.04.25, 02:48 • 4790 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
European Union
Europe
Ukraine
Poland
