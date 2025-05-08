Polish Foreign Ministry: We intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process - DW

Europe wants to assert itself in the negotiations on peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the Polish Foreign Ministry during an informal meeting of foreign policy chiefs of EU countries in the "Gymnich" format in Warsaw, UNN reports with reference to DW.

The publication reminds that Poland continues its presidency of the Council of the EU.

As for the future peace agreement, we intend to clearly mark Europe's voice in the peace process. The final form of the peace agreement will determine the future of Ukraine, but will also affect the security and stability of the European continent - the publication quotes Polish diplomats.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will join his colleagues on May 8, when the foreign ministers of all candidate countries for joining the European Union arrive at the meeting.

Together we will consider how we can help our partners in the fight against Russian hybrid activities aimed at hindering the EU enlargement process - said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

The publication adds that the "Gymnich" format does not provide for any official results. This is a platform for developing a strategy, stressed the host of the meeting, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. At the same time, media access to the diplomats' discussions is strictly limited - journalists are not even allowed to approach the building where the foreign ministers are meeting.

On the eve, the European Commission sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to the EU countries. It includes restrictions on the export of chemicals and pressure on the shadow fleet.

