$41.750.06
47.390.03
Publications
Exclusives
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Orbán and Fico opposed the abolition of the right of veto in the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Orbán and Fico warn the EU against abolishing the unanimity rule, which could allow bypassing Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession. Both leaders consider this a threat to sovereignty and the destruction of the EU.

Orbán and Fico opposed the abolition of the right of veto in the European Union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have warned the European Union against abolishing the rule of unanimity in decision-making in the EU - an option put forward by diplomats to circumvent Budapest's veto on Ukraine's accession. This was reported by Le Monde, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that during an official visit to Bratislava, Orban suggested "imagine if unanimity was not needed in foreign policy."

Then we could be drawn into a war that neither our citizens nor our governments want. This would mean denying the sovereignty of our states,"

- the publication quotes the Hungarian prime minister.

In turn, the head of the Slovak government also expressed concern about "the developments taking place in the EU".

The abolition of the veto is a step towards the destruction of the Union. Don't take steps that could lead to the destruction of the EU

- Fico urged.

The publication points out that Fico and Orban are pro-Russian politicians and oppose any military assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, the Hungarian leader regularly blocks decisions of EU partners.

Let us remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orban's advisor said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Fico promised to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite EU warnings15.04.25, 23:58 • 4405 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Bratislava
Robert Fico
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Brent
$64.60
Bitcoin
$94,817.00
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,348.17
Ethereum
$1,799.26