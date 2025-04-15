Fico promised to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite EU warnings

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is going to visit the parade in Moscow on May 9 - despite calls from leaders of EU member states to refrain from such trips. He wrote on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Fico reminded that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas warned the bloc's leaders against participating in the May celebrations in the capital of the Russian Federation.

I am going to Moscow on May 9. Is Ms. Kallas' warning blackmail or an announcement that I will be punished after returning from Moscow? I don't know, but I know it's 2025, not 1939 - wrote the head of the Slovak government.

He noted that Kallas's warning confirms that "we need a discussion in the EU about the nature of democracy."

I want to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia - a sovereign country. No one can tell me where I should or should not go. I will go to Moscow to pay tribute to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia - said Fico.

He added that he is one of the few leaders in the EU who "constantly talks about the need for peace in Ukraine and is not among the ardent supporters of continuing this senseless war."

Let us remind you

A few days ago, EU High Representative Kaya Kallas stated that EU leaders should not participate in any events in Moscow on May 9. Instead, she called on European leaders to visit Ukraine more often to demonstrate solidarity.

