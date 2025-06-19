The Hague is being turned into a fortress on the eve of the NATO summit: unprecedented security measures - Associated Press

A large-scale security operation codenamed Orange Shield has started in The Hague. It was launched as part of the preparations for the NATO summit, which will take place on June 24-25. This was reported by **UNN** with reference to the Associated Press agency.

Details

An unprecedented number of law enforcement officers will be involved in maintaining order: approximately 27,000 law enforcement officers, which is almost half of the country's entire police force, as well as over 10,000 military personnel.

Streets around the event venue are already partially blocked. Temporary barricades and fences are being installed there, and parking in the center of The Hague is strictly prohibited. Office workers have been advised to work remotely, and public transport traffic will be significantly restricted and rerouted.

Military police will escort foreign delegations - from airports to hotels - along separate roads that will be temporarily closed. Security in the air will be provided by F-35 fighter jets and helicopters, in the sea - by frigates, and on the ground - by sappers and anti-aircraft systems operating in a heightened state of combat readiness.

Drones will be used to control the situation from the air, while any flights of civilian drones within the summit zone are strictly prohibited.

Special attention will be paid to cyber defense - the country's government is taking measures to counter possible cyberattacks, although details of these actions are not disclosed.

Protests are also expected. Several demonstrations have already been announced in the city, including an attempt to block a key highway to The Hague. In this regard, patrols will be intensified on the streets and approaches to the capital.

