The Hague is being turned into a fortress on the eve of the NATO summit: unprecedented security measures - Associated Press

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 12689 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 38050 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 58694 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 58848 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 66574 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 143922 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 67789 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146398 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 228096 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94307 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
44%
746mm
Popular news
Raytheon doubles Patriot production in Europe due to the war in UkraineJune 19, 09:54 AM • 19913 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 114906 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 56698 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 101154 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 31563 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 101363 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 115125 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 143926 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 173335 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 185993 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 31738 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 56875 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 182505 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 229525 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223624 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

The Hague is being turned into a fortress on the eve of the NATO summit: unprecedented security measures - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

A large-scale operation "Orange Shield" has begun in The Hague to ensure the security of the NATO summit. 27,000 police officers and 10,000 soldiers are involved, streets are blocked and traffic is restricted.

The Hague is being turned into a fortress on the eve of the NATO summit: unprecedented security measures - Associated Press

A large-scale security operation codenamed Orange Shield has started in The Hague. It was launched as part of the preparations for the NATO summit, which will take place on June 24-25. This was reported by **UNN** with reference to the Associated Press agency.

Details

An unprecedented number of law enforcement officers will be involved in maintaining order: approximately 27,000 law enforcement officers, which is almost half of the country's entire police force, as well as over 10,000 military personnel.

Streets around the event venue are already partially blocked. Temporary barricades and fences are being installed there, and parking in the center of The Hague is strictly prohibited. Office workers have been advised to work remotely, and public transport traffic will be significantly restricted and rerouted.

Military police will escort foreign delegations - from airports to hotels - along separate roads that will be temporarily closed. Security in the air will be provided by F-35 fighter jets and helicopters, in the sea - by frigates, and on the ground - by sappers and anti-aircraft systems operating in a heightened state of combat readiness.

Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders after NATO summit in The Hague – media19.06.25, 19:25 • 2092 views

Drones will be used to control the situation from the air, while any flights of civilian drones within the summit zone are strictly prohibited.

Special attention will be paid to cyber defense - the country's government is taking measures to counter possible cyberattacks, although details of these actions are not disclosed.

Rutte is cutting jobs at NATO - Politico19.06.25, 16:11 • 2238 views

Protests are also expected. Several demonstrations have already been announced in the city, including an attempt to block a key highway to The Hague. In this regard, patrols will be intensified on the streets and approaches to the capital.

NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times18.06.25, 20:56 • 15541 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
The Hague
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9