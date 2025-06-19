$41.630.10
Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders after NATO summit in The Hague – media

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the NATO summit in The Hague and will meet with the Secretary General of the Alliance and European leaders. Zelenskyy's participation will involve changes in diplomatic rank to avoid awkward encounters with Trump.

Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders after NATO summit in The Hague – media

Following the NATO summit in The Hague, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European leaders may take place. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's Europe Editor, on social media platform X, writes UNN.

Although an official meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the leaders' level will not take place at next week's NATO summit, a meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte, and other European leaders is planned in The Hague immediately after the NATO summit.

- Jozwiak stated.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited, but with changes to his diplomatic rank. Such measures have been taken to allegedly avoid any awkward encounters with Trump.

A source in the Office of the President confirmed that Zelenskyy will personally participate in the summit. The President of Ukraine will also attend a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

It is also reported that Russia will continue to be called a "direct threat" in the summit's documents. However, previous statements that Ukraine has an "irreversible path" to membership in the Alliance will not be repeated.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys stated that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO during the Alliance's summit in The Hague, which will take place next week.

The NATO summit in The Hague will last only two and a half hours due to Trump's desire to shorten meetings. Zelenskyy was invited, but with a diplomatic demotion to avoid meetings with Trump.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
