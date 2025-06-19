$41.530.01
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7872 views

June 19 marks World Football Day for Children. In Ukraine, this sport faces the challenges of war but continues to develop thanks to support and new initiatives.

World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine

Every year on June 19, the world celebrates the World Children's Football Day – a holiday dedicated to drawing attention to the importance of sports development among the youngest. In Ukraine, children's football remains not only a source of sporting dreams but also an arena of challenges, writes UNN.

World Children's Football Day – Significance and History

Every year on June 19, World Children's Football Day is celebrated – an initiative launched by FIFA in cooperation with UNICEF, aimed at drawing attention to the importance of children's sports development as the foundation of a healthy nation. This day highlights the role of football in education, socialization, and health improvement of children worldwide.

The initiators of the holiday's creation are representatives of the UN. In 2001, an agreement was concluded between the United Nations Children's Fund – UNICEF and the Federation of National and Continental Football Associations (FIFA). During the signing of the agreement, the global movement "Vote for Children" was also established.

Euro-2025 (U-21): Bragar's goal against Denmark is nominated for the best goal of the first round13.06.25, 15:12 • 2422 views

The Current State of Children's Football in Ukraine

In Ukraine, children's football is one of the most popular sports. 2001 was a landmark year in the history of Ukrainian football, as it marked the beginning of the first championship of the children's and youth league DUFL. This tournament is a great opportunity for children who love football. And for national football, it is an excellent chance to identify the best footballers from an early age. Subsequently, the best and most talented members of DUFL can become true professionals.

Hundreds of children's and youth sports schools (DYuSSh), academies at football clubs, and private initiatives are actively working in various regions of the country. Despite the war, coaches, parents, and young footballers continue to train, often in difficult conditions.

Currently, the Children's and Youth Football League hosts top-league tournaments in various age categories. Specifically, Ukraine has championships for U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-19, which feature youth teams of professional football clubs of Ukraine.

Photo by Yevhen Kravs
Photo by Yevhen Kravs

In total, the children's league championship gathers over 6,000 participants aged 14-17. The future of Ukraine's leading positions in world football depends on these children.

Language scandal in media football involving Seleznyov: what the language ombudsman and the Ministry of Youth and Sports say17.06.25, 22:59 • 3984 views

Main Problems of Children's Football Development

Perhaps the most significant problem for the development of children's football is the war. Specifically, several football clubs such as "Mariupol" and "Desna" from Chernihiv disappeared from the Ukrainian football map after Russia's full-scale invasion, and consequently, the children's academies of these teams also disappeared with them.

Furthermore, hostilities complicate training sessions, tournaments, and the development of the sports process. Additionally, outdated and damaged infrastructure prevents the proper development of the sporting future generation.

Specifically, the "Desna" stadium in Chernihiv, which was bombed in 2022, was damaged as a result of combat operations.

In addition, in January 2023, Russian occupants launched a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, which, among other things, destroyed the infrastructure of the Kyiv football club "Lokomotiv".

The youngest coach in UPL history: "Alexandria" announces the appointment of a new coach17.06.25, 17:19 • 2516 views

Positive Changes and Initiatives

Despite the difficulties, important initiatives are being implemented in Ukraine. In particular, the Ukrainian Association of Football has initiated a program this year to support regional sports schools called "Start the Game".

The "Start the Game" program aims to promote football development in Ukraine, especially in regions where conditions are limited. It contributes to the development of football club infrastructure, improving the training process, and socialization through football. Specifically, the program supports projects aimed at attracting young talents, developing inclusive initiatives, post-war recovery, and creating equal opportunities for regions with limited resources.

Photo by Yevhen Kravs
Photo by Yevhen Kravs

Also this year, UAF organized the "Children's Cup of Four" – a tournament for teams in the U-13 age category (born in 2012), which took place on the eve of the classic final of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025.

Four teams participated in the tournament, whose "senior" clubs reached the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup-2024/2025: SDYUSSHOR "Polesia" (Zhytomyr), FC "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), KZ DYuSSh "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi), and FC "Dynamo" (Kyiv).

The tournament was won by Donetsk's "Shakhtar", defeating their peers from Kyiv's "Dynamo".

“Shakhtar U-13” became the champion of the “Children's Cup of Four”14.05.25, 15:45 • 2948 views

Furthermore, after the full-scale invasion began, the Ukrainian Association of Football launched the "League of the Brave" project to involve people with limb amputations and limb function impairments in the world's most popular game.

Both women and men, as well as children, participate in the tournament. In particular, 10-year-old Mykhailo Pali from the "Pokrova AMP" team, who lost his leg to cancer, had the opportunity to escort PSG captain Marquinhos onto the field before the Champions League final against Inter at the Allianz Arena.

PSG defeated Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history01.06.25, 00:33 • 3828 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPublications
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
UNICEF
United Nations
Ukraine
