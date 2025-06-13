$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Euro-2025 (U-21): Bragar's goal against Denmark is nominated for the best goal of the first round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

The goal of Ukrainian winger Maksym Bragaru against Denmark has been nominated for the best goal of the first round of Euro-2025 U-21. Ukraine will play Finland on June 15.

Euro-2025 (U-21): Bragar's goal against Denmark is nominated for the best goal of the first round

The goal of Ukrainian winger Maksym Bragaru, who scored the second goal against the Danish national team at the 2025 U-21 European Championship, is nominated for the best goal of the first round. This is reported by the UEFA press service, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, June 12, the youth national team of Ukraine started their performance at the 2025 U-21 European Championship with an обидно defeat against the Danish national team, leading twice in the course of the match. The match ended with a minimal victory for Denmark (3:2), and Nazar Voloshyn and Maksym Bragaru scored for the Ukrainian national team.

Bragaru's goal is nominated for the best goal of the first round of Euro 2025.

In the 78th minute of the match, Yehor Yarmolyuk "let" Viunnyk through on the flank, who passed to Ocheretko in the center. The midfielder turned around and passed to Bragaru, who hit the far corner of the goal with a billiard shot. This goal put Ukraine ahead, но не helped to win.

Among the nominees are also accurate shots by Italian Tommaso Baldanzi against the Romanian national team, Slovak Samuel Kopasek against Spain, and Czech Daniel Fil against England.

It should be noted that thanks to two assists, Oleh Ocheretko became the player of the match against the Danes. The next match of the Ukrainian national team will be held on Sunday, June 15, at the stadium in Kosice against the Finnish national team, which previously drew with the Netherlands - 2:2.

Euro 2025 (U-21): Ukraine's national team narrowly lost to Denmark 12.06.25, 21:52 • 2790 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

