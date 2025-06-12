Euro 2025 (U-21): Ukraine's national team narrowly lost to Denmark

The Ukrainian youth national team started their performance at the 2025 European Championship U-21 with a disappointing defeat against the Danish national team, leading twice during the match. The match ended with a minimal victory for Denmark (3:2), with Nazar Voloshyn and Maksym Bragaru scoring for the Ukrainian team, and Oleh Ocheretko recorded a double of assists, which made him the player of the match, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian national team started the match quite actively, virtually dominating the field. Denmark, on the other hand, chose a counter-attacking tactic. The first chance for our team came as early as the 8th minute, when Valentyn Rubchynskyi drove down the flank and crossed, but Vladyslav Vanat couldn't reach the ball.

At the 19th minute, Ukraine could have taken the lead: Maksym Bragaru fought near the Danish penalty area, winning the ball, which was picked up by Vanat - the forward entered the penalty area, but shot above the goal.

In just 3 minutes, the Ukrainian team scored: Volodymyr Brazhko made a diagonal pass to the right flank to Oleh Ocheretko, who crossed into the penalty area, Vanat touched the ball, and Voloshyn finished this improvised pass in a slide - 1:0.

After the goal, the Danes somewhat recovered and began to create their own chances. The most dangerous was Anton Høegh's shot, but Arseniy Batahov cleared the ball. Eventually, the first half ended with a minimal lead for Ukraine.

The second half was the opposite of the first - Denmark attacked, while Ukraine only ran into counterattacks. Also, the Danes were helped by a series of substitutions, which brought the result. In the 62nd minute, Clement Bischoff, who came on as a substitute, equalized on the scoreboard: Højlund crossed into the penalty area, Bischoff picked up the ball, removed Brahara and shot past Ruslan Neshcheret, although he touched the ball - 1:1.

On the 73rd minute, Bohdan Vyunnyk had a great opportunity, going one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he shot wide. However, just 4 minutes later, Ukraine took the lead: Yehor Yarmoliuk "released" Vyunnyk on the flank, who passed into the center to Ocheretko. The midfielder turned and passed to Brahara, who with a billiard-like shot hit the far corner of the goal - 2:1.

However, just 3 minutes later, Denmark managed to equalize: William Vick shot at Neshcheret's goal, the goalkeeper rushed to the left side of the goal, but the ball, after a ricochet, flew in the opposite direction - 2:2.

With 5 minutes left in the match, Denmark took the lead: Thomas Jorgensen crossed into the penalty area, where William Osula completed the pass - 3:2.

The final whistle recorded a minimal victory for Denmark - 3:2. It should be noted that thanks to two assists, Oleh Ocheretko became the player of the match.

Addition

The next match of the Ukrainian national team will be held on Sunday, June 15, at the stadium in Košice against the Finnish national team.

