Ukraine defeated New Zealand 2:1 at the Canadian Shield tournament

The Ukrainian national football team has completed its performances at the Canadian Shield exhibition tournament, which took place in Canada. In their second match, the "blue-yellows"

Details

After the defeat in the first match against the hosts of the competition, the coach of the Ukrainians, Serhiy Rebrov, radically updated the starting lineup, making nine changes at once. In particular, the midfielder of "Dynamo" Mykola Mykhaylenko, a debutant of the country's main team, came on the field from the first minutes.

The Ukrainians dominated the field in the first half: Hutsulyak and Kabaev had excellent opportunities to score. However, the teams went to the break with a score of 0:0.

In the second 45-minute period, the Ukrainians continued to put pressure, and in the 54th minute this brought results - Oleksiy Hutsulyak completed a dynamic attack with an accurate shot - 1:0.

However, after 5 minutes, the New Zealanders were able to restore parity: the corner kick ended with a goal by Marko Stamenic - 1:1.

And in the 75th minute, the Ukrainians took the lead again: Oleksandr Znichenko, having just come on as a substitute, responded with an accurate shot to the pass of another debutant of the national team, Oleksandr Martynyuk, who also recently appeared on the field - Rebrov's team won 2:1.

Context

The performance at the Canadian Shield tournament became one of the stages of preparation for the Ukrainian national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which starts in September. The "blue-yellows" will compete in group D against the teams of France, Iceland and Azerbaijan.

In the first match of the Canadian Shield, the Ukrainian national team lost to the hosts of the tournament, the Canadian team, with a score of 2:4. At the same time, during the game, Serhiy Rebrov's wards were losing 0:4.

The Ukrainian national team visited the diaspora in Canada and opened an exhibition about football