The Ukrainian national team visited the diaspora in Canada and opened an exhibition about football

The Ukrainian national football team met with the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, where they arrived for the "Canadian Shield" friendly tournament. Several football players opened the exhibition "Ukrainian Football: The Game Continues" - a unique project with over 200 exhibits that have never left Ukraine before and have not been shown together. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association, reports UNN.

For the first time, our team has come to the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada. And for the first time we met with our own at the exhibition "Ukrainian Football: The Game Continues" in Toronto. Representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora were the first to see its opening - the statement reads.

As part of the exhibition, a meeting was held with players of the Ukrainian national team: Mykola Matviienko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Roman Yaremchuk and Ivan Kalyuzhny.

It is extremely important to feel the support of Ukrainians around the world. This is a connection that is not interrupted by distance - added to the UAF.

Addition

In March, it became known that the Ukrainian national football team will take part in the four-nation friendly tournament "Canadian Shield" in Canada this summer. In addition to Canada, the tournament will also feature the national teams of New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

On June 3, the team arrived in Toronto. The UAF reported that the main team will bring the exhibition "Ukrainian Football: The Game Continues" to Canada.

"For the first time abroad – a unique project with over 200 exhibits that have never left Ukraine before and have not been shown together. Each of them will tell the world about Ukrainian football, its formation, development and contribution to the struggle of Ukraine during the war. The exhibition is organized by the UAF as part of the Canadian Shield friendly tournament, where the national team will play, in cooperation with the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada – Toronto branch and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto," the UAF reported.

In May, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, published the list of football players he called up to prepare for the matches of the Canadian Shield tournament in June, which will be held in June in Canada. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko returns to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as midfielder Mykola Mykhaylenko, received their debut call-ups.