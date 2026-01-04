Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's capture

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 02:44 AM • 22794 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 32989 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 43942 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 46940 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 45497 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 59519 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 80397 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68354 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 88470 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48628 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.2m/s
68%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 14315 views
Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in SyriaJanuary 3, 11:31 PM • 5344 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 12122 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 8144 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 10123 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 77489 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 96288 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 107829 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 244500 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 178161 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 14314 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 63925 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 73577 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 71142 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 178153 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
BM-21 "Grad"

Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's capture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Protests against President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro took place in the United States. In major cities such as Washington, New York, and Los Angeles, crowds of up to 100 people marched, chanting anti-war slogans.

Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's capture
Photo: Reuters

Protests took place in the United States against US President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Numerous protests took place across the United States on Saturday following President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

In major cities such as Washington, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, crowds of up to 100 people marched, chanting and waving Venezuelan flags. Some, despite the cold and rain, expressed their opposition to the military strike.

While some Venezuelans in the US celebrated the news, many protesters held signs with phrases such as "No War on Venezuela" and "US Don't Touch Latin America," indicating growing frustration over a potential war for oil, of which Venezuela has the largest reserves in the world.

- the publication writes.

As the organizer of the Party for Socialism and Liberation stated during the protest: "All the United States sees are dollar signs."

They don't see real people trying to live good lives. That's why they bomb this country in the middle of the night. While the US wages imperialist war, our domestic infrastructure and social programs suffer.

- protesters state.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve," conducted by elite Delta Force operatives with FBI support.

After their detention, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
United States
Chicago
Los Angeles