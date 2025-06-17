The youngest coach in UPL history: "Alexandria" announces the appointment of a new coach

"Oleksandriya" introduced 32-year-old Kyrylo Nesterenko as the new head coach of the club, making him the youngest coach in the history of the UPL. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Details

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the management of FC "Oleksandriya" presented the new head coach of the team. It was Kyrylo Nesterenko - the club said in a statement.

The club wished the coach high results in national competitions, as well as successful performances in European Cups, giving fans unforgettable emotions and pride in our club.

Addendum

Nesterenko is a graduate of Donetsk football. He played for the clubs "Metallurg" (Donetsk) and "Shiauliai" (Latvia). After finishing his playing career, he worked first as a coach of the youth team (U-21) of Kamyanska "Stal", and then became an assistant to the head coach of the first team. He also worked as a coach in the teams: "Shakhtar" (Karaganda), "Kaspiy" (Aktau) and "Levski" (Sofia).

Reminder

At the end of May, the head coach of "Oleksandriya" Ruslan Rotan, who won silver medals of the Ukrainian Premier League with the team this season, left the team.

At the same time, it became known that Rotan signed a contract with "Polissia" until 2028.

It should also be noted that today it also became known that Oleksandr Martynyuk, who made his debut for the national team of Ukraine on June 11 in a match against New Zealand, where he scored an assist, also left the "townspeople". The defender moved to "Metalist 1925".