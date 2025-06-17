$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 18258 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 147438 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 169632 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 160234 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 208031 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 182350 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 169208 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135995 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108838 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180438 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Language scandal in media football involving Seleznyov: what the language ombudsman and the Ministry of Youth and Sports say

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Former national team striker Yevhen Seleznyov commented on the language scandal. He assured that he is doing everything for the victory of Ukraine and will not allow his name to be used in disputes.

Language scandal in media football involving Seleznyov: what the language ombudsman and the Ministry of Youth and Sports say

Former striker of the Ukrainian national team Yevhen Seleznyov commented on the situation surrounding the language scandal that occurred over the weekend, when 16-year-old Ukrainian тик-токер Renat Popruzhny made a remark to the football player because of the Russian language on the field, noting that he does not want to be a participant in language scandals and will not allow his surname to be used in situations that will be controversial for Ukraine. The Ministry of Youth and Sports called on the public not to succumb to information provocations, and the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin considers unacceptable the actions of "Odesa Football Media Team", which expelled the young man from the team for remarks to Seleznyov, reports UNN.

I want to give an explanation regarding the language scandal in which I was drawn by people unknown to me. I was born, raised, educated and built a career in Ukrainian Donbass. I have devoted my whole life to promoting Ukrainian football in Ukraine, Europe and around the world. Today, I am learning Ukrainian and trying to speak it fluently. During the war, I made every effort to ensure that Ukraine was strong, free and independent. I do not want to be a participant in language scandals and will not allow my surname to be used in situations that will be controversial for Ukraine 

- said Seleznyov.

He added that he is doing everything in his power for the victory of Ukraine, and believes that Donbass will be Ukrainian and he will be able to come to Makiivka at least to visit the grave of his father - a knight of three Shakhtar Orders of Glory.

All my stories on Instagram and in the media say that I am a citizen of Ukraine who supports his heroes, fighters and people. And no matter what people who do not know my life, my history and my family say, I officially declare: I am a citizen of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine 

- said Seleznyov.

Supplement

Yesterday UNN reported that a language scandal occurred in Ukrainian media football this weekend. 16-year-old Ukrainian тик-токер Renat Popruzhny made a remark to football player Yevhen Seleznyov because of the Russian language on the field. The team for which Popruzhny plays stated that it is unacceptable to promote the language issue, and added that the boy is leaving the team.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports reacted to the situation between Seleznyov and Popruzhny, where they noted that "the Ukrainian language is the basis of our national identity. This is our choice, which we make every day. This is our weapon. And right now, when there is a war for the very essence of Ukrainian statehood, the enemy artificially uses the issue of language and faith, trying to split our society. Our strength is in unity."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine calls on the public not to succumb to information provocations. Any conflict in the public space should be resolved in a spirit of mutual respect, and not through fueling disputes 

- the ministry stressed.

The ministry said that Seleznyov publicly stated that he consciously switched to the Ukrainian language and consistently uses it in everyday life, the media and on the field.

This is confirmed by numerous videos from matches. Yevhen himself was publicly supported by servicemen of various units who are defending Ukraine at the front 

- the department said.

They also added that FC "Odesa Football Media Team" denied the misinformation in the media and reported that there was no expulsion of the teenager from the team. The player's family decided to leave the team on their own, attaching the relevant statement to the club.

The club's statement states that Renat, together with his father, Artem Popruzhny, came with the team to Kyiv for a match against the "Armat" team, during which Renat made a remark to the opponent's player - Yevhen Seleznyov - for using the Russian language in communication with teammates.

The situation looks ambiguous, because Renat himself and his family are Russian-speaking, and also spoke Russian during the match. The video in which Yevhen Seleznyov answers Renat in Ukrainian, in our opinion, does not contain anything offensive or provocative. However, it was distributed with a submission that damaged the reputation. We still do not understand for what purpose this video was filmed and posted, and why the path of public discrediting of the player was chosen. Moreover, Renat himself later recorded an appeal in which he confirmed that he speaks Russian in everyday life. Artem Popruzhny said that he and Renat decided to leave the team on their own initiative. There was no decision on their exclusion by the club. We, as a club, are convinced that the Ukrainian language should have an undisputed priority in the public space. At the same time, we consider unacceptable the use of the language issue as an instrument of provocation or manipulation 

- the club said.

The ministry also stressed that they fully support the position of the team's leadership regarding the acceptability of using the language issue for artificial fueling of conflicts.

In addition, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin intervened in the situation, noting that he considers unacceptable the actions of "Odesa Football Media Team", which expelled player Renat Popruzhny from the team for remarks to the player of the opposing team FC "Armat" Yevhen Seleznyov because of the Russian language.

This is an example of repressive actions against Ukrainians in Ukraine for the Ukrainian language. Such cases are unacceptable and require a response not only from the commissioner, but also from the tournament organizers, coaches, club leaders and local authorities. It is important to get explanations from the former player, tournament organizers and other participants who witnessed the conflict. We will make appropriate decisions in accordance with current legislation 

- said Kremin.

Language scandal in media football: a young man was expelled from the team for remarks to Seleznyov about the Russian language 16.06.25, 21:50 • 5928 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Ukraine
